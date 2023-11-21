We’ve Got 50,000+ Reasons to Be Thankful

As we prepare to celebrate this season of thanks with family and friends, we want to take a minute to highlight a few of the many reasons we have to be thankful. Every single one of our 50,000+ Crewmembers plays a key role in bringing our ONE LOVE to Caniacs across the world. Without their unwavering commitment to working hard and having fun every day, we wouldn’t be more than 750 Restaurants strong with plenty more on the horizon.

And the thankfulness runs both ways. Whether it be the professional growth opportunities, supportive culture or the chance to make an impact in their Community, our Crew shared some of the things they’re thankful for at Raising Cane’s.

"I am thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of the growth of our company. I’m able to come to work and build deep connections with our Crew, Customers and Community. Seeing our Crew grow into Managers and change their life for the better is one of the best feelings as a leader. We support our Community in a positive way and are a part of the growth of our Community as well. I am thankful for the investment our Company makes in our Crew and our Leadership. Cane's has changed my life for the better and helped me reach my personal, academic and career goals. Forever thankful for our 1LV fam! "

- Mohamed Abuzeid, Restaurant Partner

“I’m most thankful for having a Crew that supports me day in and day out. They help me be a better leader every day and make my job so much fun! Raising Cane’s is my home and I’m so blessed to get to be a part of a family that motivates and supports each other!”

- Sierra Bowen, Assistant Restaurant Leader

“What am I thankful for at Cane’s? There are so many things, but the most important one for me is the culture. When I lost my father a few years back, Raising Cane’s rallied behind me and showed an outpouring of support in my time of need. This organization went above and beyond, and made sure I took as much time as I needed to mourn the loss. There was never a feeling of being rushed back to work or that I needed to choose between work and family. This culture simply does not exist anywhere else, and I am so grateful that I get to be a part of it every day.”

- LaToya Lee, Senior Director of Crew Safety

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work with a great company, for the friends I have made through the journey, the fact that I can support myself financially and have the opportunity to grow professionally.”

- Daniel McMillon, Restaurant Partner

"I'm thankful and proud that our environment allows you to be yourself, and we embrace all people of different backgrounds and beliefs."

- Brandon Quinn, Area Leader of Restaurants

“I am thankful for the opportunity to make an impact in other people's lives and careers.”

- Amber King, Restaurant Partner

“I am thankful for the opportunity Cane’s allows me to change lives – from a Crewmember buying their first video game to a salaried Manager buying his/her first house. I am also thankful for the opportunity to travel to many states and to introduce our brand to new markets.”

- Fausto Cedillo, Area Leader of Restaurants

Today and every day, we’re grateful for our Crew, Customers and Communities who have supported us through every season.