The Art of the Perfect Chicken Finger Meal

Cane’s Sauce®

Tangy but with just enough heat to spice things up, Cane’s Sauce® packs powerful flavor into every dip. Rated the #1 most craveable sauce by Technomic, Cane's Sauce tastes great on chicken fingers - and just about anything else! Each Cane’s Kitchen makes a fresh batch every day, but only our Restaurant Leaders know the recipe (and they’re sworn to secrecy).