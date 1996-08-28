Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Prepared With Care

      Made With Quality Ingredients

      No Heat Lamps, Microwaves or Compromises.

      Our ONE LOVE is craveable Chicken Finger meals. We use only the highest-quality ingredients with a cook-to-order system that ensures a great tasting chicken finger meal served hot and fresh every time.

      BECAUSE HAND-BATTERED IS BETTER
      COOKED TO ORDER. HOT AND FRESH. EVERY TIME.
      FRESHLY-SQUEEZED LEMONADE

      The Art of the Perfect Chicken Finger Meal

      Raising Cane's Perfect Meal

      01

      Cane’s Sauce®

      Tangy but with just enough heat to spice things up, Cane’s Sauce® packs powerful flavor into every dip. Rated the #1 most craveable sauce by Technomic, Cane's Sauce tastes great on chicken fingers - and just about anything else! Each Cane’s Kitchen makes a fresh batch every day, but only our Restaurant Leaders know the recipe (and they’re sworn to secrecy).

      Start Your Order

      LOOKING FOR MORE?

      PDF of MenuPDF of Allergen and Nutritional Information
      Frequently Asked Questions
      WE'RE RIGHT NEXT DOOR
      Find a Location