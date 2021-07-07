Lookin' for Chicken?

Restaurant Recovery

In response to the devastating effects of the pandemic on the restaurant industry, Todd created a docu-series called Restaurant Recovery. The series, available on discovery+, sees Graves travel to 10 independent restaurants across the country to help the restaurateur. Description overcome the struggles of operating during a pandemic. Learn more.



Secret Millionaire

In 2008, Todd and Gwen Graves appeared on an episode of Secret Millionaire on FOX, which featured the community of South Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana. An area devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Todd and Gwen donated nearly $400,000 to benefit several community organizations and established the Cane’s Plaquemine Parish Relief Fund.



Appearances

You might have also seen Todd’s familiar face on Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, Discovery’s Fast N’ Loud and Food Network’s Food Court Wars.

