We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday

Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now
      Raising Cane's Crew members working in the Drive-Thru.
      Raising Cane's Crew members working in the Drive-Thru.

      Raising Cane's Crew W-2 Portal

      Get Ready With Us

      Former Crewmembers can obtain a copy of their W-2 by logging into the ADP portal.

      Log In

      W-2 FAQs