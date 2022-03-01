We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday
Get your chicken fingers even faster when you order online or with our App!
Find A Raising Cane's Location:
Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!
Raising Cane's Crew W-2 Portal
Former Crewmembers can obtain a copy of their W-2 by logging into the ADP portal.
How do I get my W-2 Form?
Current Crewmembers – Your electronic W-2 will be available by logging into Workday. Reference the Workday Reference Aid HERE.
If you did not consent to receive your W-2 electronically then your W-2 will be mailed to the current Home Address in Workday by January 31, 2023.
Former Crewmembers – Your electronic W-2 will be available by logging into the ADP Portal.
When will I get my W-2 Form?
2022 W-2’s will be posted electronically or mailed by January 31, 2023.
I either didn’t receive or I lost my W-2 Form, what do I do?
All printed W-2 forms are postmarked by January 31st. Please allow a minimum of two weeks to receive the W-2 via the U.S. Postal Service.
Current Crewmembers – An electronic copy is available by logging into Workday. Reference the Workday Reference Aid HERE.
Former Crewmembers – An electronic copy is available by logging into the ADP Portal.
If you would like a printed copy, please reach out to [email protected] and include the following:
1. Name
2. Last 4 Digits of Social Security Number (please do not send your full social security number via email)
3. City and State of the Restaurant where you worked
4. Your Current Mailing Address (including Apt # or Unit #) City, State & Zip Code
My address on the W-2 is incorrect, what should I do?
A corrected W-2 is not required for a change in address. If you need to change your address, reach out to [email protected] and include the following:
The Name or Social Security Number is wrong on my W-2, what should I do?
The name and social security number printed on your W-2 must match the information on your Social Security Card. Once a name or social security number correction has been completed, a W-2C will be provided to you. Please allow a minimum of two weeks for processing.
Current Crewmembers – Initiate the applicable change in Workday
Legal Name Change:
Edit SSN/Government ID:
My wages on my W-2 do not match my final check stub of the year or I was shorted pay. How do I research this to see if there is a problem?
The W-2 reflects taxable earnings while the check stubs reflect total earnings. Your Form W-2 is a summary of the taxable earnings received in a calendar year. For the calendar year 2022, paychecks dated 01/03/22 – 12/30/22 are included on the 2022 W-2.
The check for the last two weeks of 2022 is not included on my W-2. Is this correct?
Yes, this is correct. The W-2 Form is based on paycheck date, not pay period dates. Any compensation paid to you in 2022 is considered 2022 income. The pay period beginning 12/21/22 was paid on 1/10/23 and is therefore not considered income for 2022. It will be part of your 2023 W-2 Form.
My W-2 does not reflect my current salary. How come?
Your W-2 does not reflect your annual salary; it reflects taxable, calendar year wages. The fiscal dates that your W-2 covers are from 01/03/22 – 12/30/22.
What if I didn’t have any federal or state taxes withheld according to my W-2?
You may not have had any federal and state withholding taxes if you claimed a withholding exemption, dependents, and or made adjustments for other tax credits/deductions on your W-4 form for the year. In addition, if your earnings are under a certain threshold, you may not have been subject to any federal and state withholding taxes.
I worked at more than one Raising Cane’s this year, will I receive separate W-2 forms from each Restaurant?
You will receive one W-2 that includes the combined wages and taxes withheld for all Company owned Restaurants during the calendar year.
I need my W-2 from a previous year. How do I get a copy?
Current Crewmembers – An electronic copy is available for years 2018 – 2021 by logging into Workday. Reference the Workday Reference Aid HERE.
Former Crewmembers – Please reach out to [email protected] and include the following: