How do I get my W-2 Form?

Current Crewmembers – Your electronic W-2 will be available by logging into Workday. Reference the Workday Reference Aid HERE.

If you did not consent to receive your W-2 electronically then your W-2 will be mailed to the current Home Address in Workday by January 31, 2023.

Former Crewmembers – Your electronic W-2 will be available by logging into the ADP Portal.

If you did not consent to receive your W-2 electronically then your W-2 will be mailed to the current Home Address in Workday by January 31, 2023.