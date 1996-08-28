Lookin' for Chicken?

Get your chicken fingers even faster when you order online or with our App!
Here are the most common questions we get asked. If you don’t find the answer you’re looking for, Contact Us for further assistance.
What is Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers?
Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, LA. We are a Restaurant company that has ONE LOVE® - craveable Chicken Finger meals. Cane’s is known for its great Crew, cool Culture and Active Community Involvement.
What is the vision of Raising Cane’s?
Raising Cane’s Vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for craveable Chicken Finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and Active Community Involvement.
What is the corporate phone number and address of Raising Cane’s?
Raising Cane’s Restaurant Support Offices
Headquarters: 100 North St. Suite 802, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 - (225) 383-7400
Dallas-Area Support Office: 6800 Bishop Road., Plano, TX 75024 - (972) 769-3100
What does the ONE LOVE stand for?
Raising Cane’s has ONE LOVE® - quality Chicken Finger meals, and we serve them better than anyone else.
Does Raising Cane’s have stock available to the public?
Since Raising Cane’s is a privately owned Company, we do not sell stock. However, we do appreciate your interest in Raising Cane’s and look forward to serving you again soon.
Does Raising Cane’s use a mystery shopping program?
Yes, we currently use a mystery shopper program on a national basis.
I need more information on your company for a school project. Can you help?
Check out our Who We Are page for more information about Raising Cane’s, including how we came to be. Other things, like recipes and internal functions of Raising Cane’s, are things we’ve worked very hard on and it’s all proprietary information.
How can I submit feedback from a recent visit to Raising Cane’s?
Please see our Contact Us page for how you can submit feedback.
What type of payments do you accept at Raising Cane’s?
We accept Raising Cane's gift cards, cash, MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express. (Accepted credit cards may vary depending on location.)