RETURNING MEMBERS

Your free Box Combo will be loaded onto your Caniac Club card approximately 48 hours after you complete your registration for the Caniac Club and have successfully verified your email. You will receive an email notifying you when your offer has been loaded to your Caniac Club card.

Please ensure that you have opted in to receive emails by logging in to your account HERE. Go to "Log In To Your Account" and select "Yes, I would like to receive emails and exclusive offers from Raising Cane's Caniac Club." This will ensure that you receive notification of your free Box Combo and any future offers loaded onto your account. We also recommend that you add [email protected] to your address book to ensure that your spam filter is not preventing you from receiving Caniac Club promotions.

You can also log in to your account HERE to view any offers that are available.