CRAZY FOR CANE'S? JOIN THE CANIAC® CLUB!
Get insider info on what’s happening in the Raising Cane’s world and receive members-only benefits like special surprises for your birthday, member anniversary and more!
HOW TO JOIN
1. Head to your local participating Raising Cane’s location and ask a Crewmember for a Caniac Club card.
2. Come right back to this page and click Register Your Card below.
3. Enter your contact info and verify your email address.
4. Once your email is verified, you will receive your first benefit of being a Caniac Club member, a free THE BOX COMBO® meal, within 48 hours!
RETURNING MEMBERS
Access your Caniac Club account to check for current offers, edit account information or attach a new Caniac Club card.
GO MOBILE
Once your Caniac Club card is activated online and linked to your Mobile Ordering account, you’ll be able to see and redeem offers, edit your profile and order all from your phone.
On a mobile device? Download the Raising Cane's Mobile App for on-the-go convenience!