Craveable Chicken Finger Meals

Viva Sauce Vegas!
How I Built This
Work with cool people, get great benefits and find your path.
You can get a paycheck anywhere, but at Raising Cane’s, you’ll get career training, recognition and rewards. Have fun on your path to success — it all begins here.Apply Now
Let's Work Together for Our Community
We support over 30,000 local organizations - but we can't do it alone! Get in touch to help us support your community.
EDUCATION
We care about giving students and their Communities a solid foundation to achieve their full potential — that’s why supporting education is one of our key pillars.
FEEDING THE HUNGRY
We’re fighting to prevent hunger by helping local food banks and organizations provide meals and goods to those in need.
ACTIVE LIFESTYLES
We want to help our Communities get active. Supporting walking trails, runs and walks, team sports and physical fitness programs are all ways we encourage healthy lifestyles.
PET WELFARE
Our namesake, Raising Cane, was a yellow Labrador and our inspiration for supporting no-kill rescues and shelters, dog parks and other pet organizations.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Supporting small businesses and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit has a positive impact on the economic growth and diversity of our Communities — just ask our Founder, Todd Graves!
EVERYTHING ELSE
Have a cause you care about that doesn’t fit into a category? Get in touch! We support our Communities in many ways.
