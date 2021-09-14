Lookin' for Chicken?

Raising Cane’s is active in our Communities, supporting over 30,000 local organizations for causes that are close to our hearts. Bringing people together is what we do, whether it’s over our 3 Finger Combo, at a fundraiser run or in the classroom. Our focus on Active Community Involvement demonstrates Raising Cane’s appreciation for the Customers and Communities that support us. Through our six areas of focus, we’ve worked hard to support each Community we serve.



Over the past 25 years, we’ve built a lasting legacy of impact through our support for local community organizations and through larger partnerships like Kidd’s Kids and Lemonade Day. Our deeply rooted support of our Community only gets stronger with time, and we look forward to supporting your next Community event or organization need.