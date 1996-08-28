The California Transparency in Supply Chains Act of 2010 Disclosures

Last Updated: December 29, 2022

Raising Cane’s Support of Human Rights in Our Business Practices

We are committed to social responsibility, both as an employer and in how we do business. Our goal is to ensure that human rights are upheld for all involved in our supply chain and that individuals experience safe, fair, and non‐discriminatory working conditions. Raising Cane’s is committed to complying with the law and conducting all activities in accordance with the highest ethical standards.

Overview of Raising Cane’s actions to support human rights

Raising Cane’s recognizes fair labor practices as being an inherent part of human rights, and Raising Cane’s key actions in support of human rights include:

Raising Cane’s prohibits human trafficking and slavery in its supply chain. Although Raising Cane’s does not engage in third-party verification to evaluate and address risks, all complaints filed through Raising Cane’s hotline (described below) are promptly and thoroughly investigated and handled as appropriate.

Raising Cane’s requires its suppliers to adhere to Raising Cane’s standards with respect to all aspects of business. At this time, audits are not conducted.

Raising Cane’s requires suppliers that provide materials to our business to agree to act in accordance with all applicable international, federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Because Raising Cane’s believes in fair labor practices as being an inherent part of human rights, Raising Cane’s maintains internal accountability standards for its employees (hereinafter “crewmembers”), and Raising Cane’s provides a toll-free, confidential hotline for Raising Cane’s crewmembers and business invitees to report all potential issues and concerns. Each report is investigated by Raising Cane’s. Raising Cane’s also requires its crewmembers to adhere to Raising Cane’s policies and procedures, however, training on slavery and human trafficking is not provided at this time.

Raising Cane’s maintains a Business Ethics Policy and Employment Policies that include maintaining a professional, safe, and humane work environment for our crewmembers, contractors, and visitors. Raising Cane’s will not use physical or psychological disciplinary tactics. Additionally, Raising Cane’s will not subject crewmembers to threats of violence, sexual harassment, or psychological abuse. Raising Cane’s will not use forced labor, including imprisonment, indentured, bonded, or any other form of compulsory labor, nor will it use persons younger than 16 years of age in any of its restaurants or offices.

Raising Cane’s will meet all legal requirements for wages and benefits where it conducts its business and will meet industry standards. Raising Cane’s will provide workers with a safe and healthy work environment in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Raising Cane’s will update this notice to reflect improvements and progress in preventing and addressing potential human rights violations in our supply chain, particularly in the areas of slavery and human trafficking.