We will be closed today so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See ya tomorrow!

    Raising Cane's Dallas Morning News Top Work Places
    In the News

    Raising Cane’s Named a DFW Top Workplace by Dallas Morning News for 15 Years in a Row

    11.07.23

    Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Dallas Morning News have agreed for 15 years!

    Raising Cane’s has been the only Company to take home a Top Workplaces recognition by the Dallas Morning News every single year since its inception in 2008. Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked as a 2023 Top Workplace for large companies, year 15 of achieving this honor. Check out the full listing, HERE.

    Out of our more than 50,000 Crewmembers across the Company, over 7,000 of them are employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex – working hard to make What We Do possible and naming Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!

