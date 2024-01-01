Raising Cane’s and local Louisiana artist, Terrance Osborne, have teamed up to create something special to celebrate Mardi Gras

This Mardi Gras, Raising Cane’s and local Louisiana artist, Terrance Osborne, have teamed up to create something special to celebrate the season. Using Cane’s as his inspiration, Terrance created an amazing painting that embodies the Raising Cane’s Mardi Gras Spirit for the 2024 season.

New Orleans Artist Terrance Osborne, grew up in the heart of his culturally rich city being inspired by his diverse and colorful social surroundings.

His work is internationally recognized and has been featured been featured in a slew of public media for his vividly whimsical works glorifying New Orleans culture. “New Orleans is one of those places in the world that everyone loves because our people love people.”

Terrance and Raising Cane’s are both Louisiana originals. Happy Mardi Gras!

Learn more at TerranceOsborne.com. Find a participating Raising Cane's near you here.