Snoop Dogg Surprises Raising Cane’s Customers in the Drive-Thru

Award-winning artist puts his skills to the test as part of Drive-Thru Comedy Series

DALLAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Hundreds of Fayetteville “Caniacs” got to cross “Meet Snoop Dogg” off their bucket list after the Doggfather made a surprise appearance at a local Raising Cane’s last week.

In true Snoop fashion, this wasn’t your ordinary meet-and-greet. Lines stretched around the building as locals “parked it like it’s hot” to try and get their favorite chicken fingers served up by the award-winning artist. Word spread quickly as a Customer’s TikTok video went viral and has since amassed 5 million views.

“Snoop is a huge Caniac and a good friend, so it’s always fun to work together,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “This was part of our new Drive-Thru Comedy Series and a unique way for Snoop to promote his new album. We have a lot more fun surprises up our sleeves, so be sure to keep an eye out in the drive-thru. You never know who could be serving up our ONE LOVE® next!”

Last week’s pop-in at the Fayetteville Cane’s is just the latest in a series of appearances Snoop has made with the brand. Last year during the pandemic lockdown, DJ Snoopadelic joined Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) in hosting a Virtual Graduation Party for high school and college seniors across the nation. And earlier this year, Snoop was a special guest on Restaurant Recovery, a discovery+ and Cooking Channel series that followed Graves and his team as they helped struggling restaurant owners recover from the pandemic.

“Raising Cane’s partnered up for the release of my new album, Algorithm, so since I was near a Cane’s for a DJ gig last week, I decided to pop into a restaurant and see all the push and promotion behind my project,” Snoop Dogg said. “Then I told the employees to take 10 so I could jump in the drive-thru for a while and let the fans know my album drops November 19th. The Cane’s Crew and city of Fayetteville, ARK were incredibly friendly as always. I had a great time … and definitely gonna do it again in the near future. Drop into a Cane’s and check it out. Next city don’t meet me there, beat me there ugot2doit.”

Raising Cane’s is also helping promote Snoop’s new album and comedy series through in-Restaurant messaging, such as life-size standups, radio and billboards. For more information and to watch the first episode of Raising Cane’s new Drive-Thru Comedy Series, visit raisingcanes.com/dtcomedyseries.

