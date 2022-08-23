Raising Cane's: The Choice of Champions!

What do champion athletes and delicious Chicken Finger meals have in common? They’re both at our drive-thru windows! (No, really, you read that right.)

If you’ve driven through a Raising Cane’s drive-thru, chances are you might have seen a champion. From Olympic Medalists to Super Bowl champs stars and College Football favorites, Raising Cane’s is THE place to come in and celebrate their big wins.

So which famous athletes have gotten their kicks while serving chicken? Rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase surprised and delighted Customers by serving up chicken finger meals at his favorite Raising Cane's drive-thru in Cincinnati. The newly crowned Rookie of the Year – a self-proclaimed Caniac since his college days at LSU – also greeted fans at the counter during his visit to the Restaurant. Ja'Marr is just one of many athletes who have had some fun while working the window.

Stetson Bennett, quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, stepped behind the Cane’s drive-thru window to help connect customers with delicious Chicken Fingers meals. Now we know why they call him “The Mailman”—because every pass was a total success! The 2022 Natty Champ helped serve up some Box Combos and signed a few hats and shirts for die-hard fans.

Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder, Chloe Kim, shredded in to say hi at our Gardena location. Bagging medals isn’t the only way this slope-slayer thrives: repping One Love comes as naturally to her as ripping down the mountains.

There’s nothing like working with true Caniacs to connect with our community and celebrate a big win. Keep your eyes peeled for more champions who might be on their way to celebrate their big win with us. Stop by your local Raising Cane’s to say hi and grab some Chicken Fingers like a champ.