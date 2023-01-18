We will be closing 30 minutes after kickoff so our Crew can enjoy watching the Super Bowl®. See you soon!

      Community

      First Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Texas

      01.18.23

      At Raising Cane’s, we’re not just known for serving craveable chicken finger meals, we’re also known to play an active role in supporting our local Communities.

      Of course, with a yellow lab as our namesake, pet welfare has a huge place in our hearts at Cane’s. So, when a unique opportunity arose to sponsor a dog park in the city of Copperas Cove, Texas – a Community we’ve been serving since 2017 – we wanted to help make this dream a reality.

      A very good dog at the grand opening of the Raising Cane's Dog Park

      After officially breaking ground in August of 2022, our first ever Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Texas was opened to the public on January 18th in the Copperas Cove Community – and not just a milestone venture for us: this is also a first for Copperas Cove, too!

      Four-legged visitors and their humans can now visit the Raising Cane’s Dog Park daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST at 1206 W. Avenue B, which features divided fenced-in play areas, obstacle courses and water stations.

      Owners and their dogs enjoying the grand opening of the Raising Cane's Dog Park

      We’re excited to emBARK on this long-lasting partnership with the Copperas Cove Community and look forward to supporting them for years to come!

      Want a Raising Cane’s Dog Park in your town? Connect with us by submitting a request on the Community Partnerships page.

