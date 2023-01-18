First Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Texas

At Raising Cane’s, we’re not just known for serving craveable chicken finger meals, we’re also known to play an active role in supporting our local Communities.

Of course, with a yellow lab as our namesake, pet welfare has a huge place in our hearts at Cane’s. So, when a unique opportunity arose to sponsor a dog park in the city of Copperas Cove, Texas – a Community we’ve been serving since 2017 – we wanted to help make this dream a reality.

After officially breaking ground in August of 2022, our first ever Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Texas was opened to the public on January 18th in the Copperas Cove Community – and not just a milestone venture for us: this is also a first for Copperas Cove, too!

Four-legged visitors and their humans can now visit the Raising Cane’s Dog Park daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST at 1206 W. Avenue B, which features divided fenced-in play areas, obstacle courses and water stations.

We’re excited to emBARK on this long-lasting partnership with the Copperas Cove Community and look forward to supporting them for years to come!

Want a Raising Cane’s Dog Park in your town? Connect with us by submitting a request on the Community Partnerships page.