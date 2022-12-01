We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday

      Pop Culture

      Chicken Fingers Meet Streetwear

      12.01.22

      Fusing the worlds of fashion and chicken fingers, we partnered with the globally recognized streetwear label, Anti Social Social Club (ASSC), to bring Caniacs and streetwear enthusiasts alike a collection of co-branded apparel and accessories.

      To support the launch, a life-sized Box Combo (no slaw, extra toast style) was hand-sculpted out of seven 300-lb blocks of foam, and the creator of Nickelodeon slime took part in replicating over 200 gallons of Cane’s Sauce for a larger than life photoshoot – which took place outside the Raising Cane’s in City of Industry, California, at 1420 South Azusa Ave.

      Raising Cane's and Anti Social Social Club merchandise on a larger than life size box combo.

      Raising Cane's and Anti Social Social Club merchandise on a larger than life size Chicken Finger, Toast and Crinkle Cut Fries.

      On November 16th, Raising Cane’s Restaurants around the country handed out exclusive co-branded decals to eager Customers ready for the collection drop. Crew at select Restaurants also copped limited-edition Cane’s Crew T-shirts from the partnership.

      On the day of the launch, we hosted a celebratory event at the original Raising Cane’s at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where 140 lucky Caniacs got exclusive T-shirts not available for purchase, and of course, the oversized Box Combo was available for Customers to take Instagram-worthy selfies with.

      Raising Cane's and Anti Social Social Club exclusive T-shirt on table at Baton Rouge event.

      The complete 31-piece collection went live on November 19th and featured camo-print slides, hoodies with metallic pink accents, cut and sew button-up shirts, mesh shorts and bucket hats branded in the ASSC x Cane’s logo pattern.

      Raising Cane's and Anti Social Social Club Merchandise Black Hoodie.

      Immersing Cane’s cultural aspects into the collection, you could even find items like a disco ball-patterned basketball, a Texas toast pillow and a chicken finger keychain.

      Raising Cane's and Anti Social Social Club Disco Basketball

      Thanks to our Caniacs, the ASSC x Cane’s drop sold out on the website within an hour of being launched!

