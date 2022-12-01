Chicken Fingers Meet Streetwear

Fusing the worlds of fashion and chicken fingers, we partnered with the globally recognized streetwear label, Anti Social Social Club (ASSC), to bring Caniacs and streetwear enthusiasts alike a collection of co-branded apparel and accessories.

To support the launch, a life-sized Box Combo (no slaw, extra toast style) was hand-sculpted out of seven 300-lb blocks of foam, and the creator of Nickelodeon slime took part in replicating over 200 gallons of Cane’s Sauce for a larger than life photoshoot – which took place outside the Raising Cane’s in City of Industry, California, at 1420 South Azusa Ave.

On November 16th, Raising Cane’s Restaurants around the country handed out exclusive co-branded decals to eager Customers ready for the collection drop. Crew at select Restaurants also copped limited-edition Cane’s Crew T-shirts from the partnership.

On the day of the launch, we hosted a celebratory event at the original Raising Cane’s at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where 140 lucky Caniacs got exclusive T-shirts not available for purchase, and of course, the oversized Box Combo was available for Customers to take Instagram-worthy selfies with.

The complete 31-piece collection went live on November 19th and featured camo-print slides, hoodies with metallic pink accents, cut and sew button-up shirts, mesh shorts and bucket hats branded in the ASSC x Cane’s logo pattern.

Immersing Cane’s cultural aspects into the collection, you could even find items like a disco ball-patterned basketball, a Texas toast pillow and a chicken finger keychain.

Thanks to our Caniacs, the ASSC x Cane’s drop sold out on the website within an hour of being launched!