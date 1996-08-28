Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers® Unsolicited Ideas Policy

Last Updated: December 29, 2022

At Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC (“Raising Cane’s”) we highly value our customers and we welcome customer comments and feedback regarding experiences at our restaurant and our products and services. However, we ask that our customers not send us unsolicited creative ideas, suggestions, and materials, because our longstanding company policy prohibits us from accepting or considering such submissions.

Unsolicited Ideas

Raising Cane’s is an innovative company that actively works to develop products and creative ideas of its own pertaining to technologies, marketing materials, and other aspects of our business. To preserve our ability to innovate, Raising Cane’s does not accept or consider unsolicited creative proposals, materials, or ideas from outside the Raising Cane’s system including, but not limited to, ideas regarding: new or improved products; product enhancements; new or improved advertising campaigns or promotions; new or improved technologies; artwork; or other such ideas or materials. Due to the volume of unsolicited ideas and proposals for products and services, and the business and legal challenges of determining whether an idea is truly a “new” idea or materials, Raising Cane’s must adhere to this strict policy of not accepting or considering any unsolicited ideas, and not compensating anyone for unsolicited materials of this nature. This policy is not intended to serve as a barrier to receiving and responding to feedback from our valued customers. Rather, it is intended to avoid any future misunderstandings about creative ideas should Raising Cane’s independently develop or already have developed a product, technology, or other project that may seem similar in some respect to any idea of a customer or other third party.

Terms of Any Idea Submission

If, despite our policy, you submit an unsolicited idea to Raising Cane’s, then you agree that: (1) your idea will immediately upon submission become the sole and exclusive property of Raising Cane’s, without compensation to you or any other person or party; and (2) Raising Cane’s can use the idea for any purpose and in any way. If you do not agree to these terms, please do not submit an unsolicited idea to us.

Customer Feedback, Opinions, and Information

Raising Cane’s welcomes our customers’ support, comments, questions, and feedback regarding our existing products and services. To provide feedback, please visit our “Contact Us” option on the Raising Cane’s web site at www.raisingcanes.com. By providing feedback or information via this site, you agree that any feedback or information you provide at this site is not confidential and becomes, upon submission, the sole and exclusive property of Raising Cane’s. You further agree that Raising Cane’s and its affiliates are free to use such information on an unrestricted basis without compensation to you or any other person or party.

Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Raising Cane’s, its subsidiaries, licensors, content providers, service providers, employees, agents, officers, directors, and contractors (the “Indemnified Parties”) from and against any and all third-party losses, damages, judgments, awards, expenses, and costs (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or related to any claim that the submission of your unsolicited idea violates a third party’s intellectual property or other rights, including the rights of publicity and privacy or defames a third party.