Lookin' for Chicken?

RAISING CANE’S® LUCKY 20 PROMOTION – CANE’S 884

OFFICIAL RULES

Effective: December 8, 2023

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A DRAWING. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING A DRAWING.

1. Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024 (the “Sponsor”).

2. Overview: Sponsor is offering a promotion (“Promotion”) whereby the RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS® Restaurant located at 1386 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 (“Restaurant”) will conduct a sweepstakes drawing (“Drawing”) for 20 Free CANE’S® for a Year reward cards (each, a “Drawing Prize” and collectively, the “Drawing Prizes”).

3. Eligibility: Each Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 States and D.C. who are at least 13 years of age at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C., their affiliated companies and advertising/promotion agencies, as well as immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children; whether biological, adopted, step or in-law) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee are not eligible. Each Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Eligible minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate in a Promotion, and a parent/legal guardian must be present at the Drawing to claim the Drawing Prize on behalf of the eligible minor. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to a Promotion.

4. Drawing Details:

a. Date: The Drawing will occur on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (the “Drawing Date”). If Sponsor needs to cancel or reschedule the Drawing, a sign will be posted at the Restaurant.

b. Time: Entries will be accepted between 8:00a.m. and 9:00a.m. local time (“Drawing Entry Period”).

c. How to Enter: To enter a Drawing, eligible entrants should (i) enter the Restaurant shortly before or during the Drawing Entry Period, (ii) complete an official entry form with the requested information, including their name, email address, street address, and phone number, (iii) deposit it in the official entry box at the Restaurant during the Drawing Entry Period, and (iv) accept a hand stamp from Sponsor’s designated representative to evidence timely entry into the Drawing. Limit one entry per person per Drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible or damaged entries.

d. Winner Selection and Drawing Prize Claim Process:

i. For Drawings in Any State Other Than Iowa: Once the Drawing Entry Period ends (as stated in the promotional materials for that Promotion) and no later than 9:10a.m. local time, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select 20 entries to be the winners, subject to verification (the “Potential Drawing Winners”). Potential Drawing Winners’ names will be announced as they are selected. Each Potential Drawing Winner (and such Potential Drawing Winner’s parent or legal guardian if s/he is an eligible minor) must be present when their name is announced, and within 5 minutes must claim a postcard prize claim ticket (“Prize Claim Ticket”) from the designated Raising Cane’s Drawing representative, which the Potential Drawing Winner must then use to claim their actual Drawing Prize, as described below. Failure to claim the Prize Claim Ticket within the time specified may result in that Potential Drawing Winner being disqualified and forfeiting their claim to the Drawing Prize, in which case Sponsor may select an alternate Potential Drawing Winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor may request proof that the person presenting the Prize Claim Ticket is the person on the entry form by requesting the claimant recite the phone number on the entry form, or by providing a driver’s license, passport, or state-issued identification card matching information on the official entry form, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Once the Potential Drawing Winner has obtained a Prize Claim Ticket, s/he should immediately proceed to the designated area to exchange the Prize Claim Ticket for the Drawing Prize. In order to receive the Drawing Prize, the Potential Drawing Winner (if of the age of legal majority) must complete, sign and return a Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (where legal), and if requested, a W-9 tax form (“Tax Form”). If the Potential Drawing Winner is an eligible minor, the parent/legal guardian of such Potential Drawing Winner must complete, sign, and return the Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (where legal), and if requested, a Tax Form. Upon completion of the required paperwork, and provided none of the events of the following paragraph occur, the Potential Drawing Winner (if of the age of legal majority) or the signing parent/legal guardian of the Potential Drawing Winner (if an eligible minor) shall be deemed a “Drawing Winner” and will be awarded the Drawing Prize (as detailed in Section 4.e., below).

If the Potential Drawing Winner (or his/her parent/legal guardian if Potential Drawing Winner is a minor) fails to complete, sign, and turn in the Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (or Tax Form, if requested) to a designated Sponsor representative within 1 hour of the Drawing, or if the Potential Drawing Winner is determined to be ineligible for any reason, or if the Potential Drawing Winner is determined to not be in compliance with these Official Rules, then such Potential Drawing Winner will be disqualified and will lose any claim to the Drawing Prize.

If less than twenty (20) eligible entrants enter the Drawing and/or claim a Drawing Prize, Sponsor may select alternate Potential Drawing Winner(s) or elect not to award the unclaimed Drawing Prize(s) in its sole discretion.

e. Drawing Prize: 20 prizes will be available for each Promotion’s Drawing, and each prize consists of the following:

i. “Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (a “Reward Card”) and good for 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal (each a “Meal”) 3 times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $506.61.

ii. The total ARV of all Drawing Prizes in the Promotion is $10,132.20.

5. Drawing Prize: Prizes may not be transferred, and no cash redemptions or substitution of any Drawing Prize will be made; provided, however Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a Drawing Prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value if a featured Drawing Prize becomes unavailable. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their Drawing Prize(s). As required by law, Sponsor may issue an IRS Form 1099 for the fair market value of all Prizes a winner receives, and Potential Winner may be required to provide a tax identification number or social security number as part of the Drawing winner verification process. Once a Drawing Prize is claimed, Sponsor is not responsible for winner’s use or non-use of a Drawing Prize. Drawing Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon.

6. Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Promotion or accepting a Drawing Prize, all participants and winners agree to the use by Sponsor, and those authorized by Sponsor, of such participant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, demographic profile, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

7. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify a Promotion, or any part of it, if any fraud, human error, or other factor impairs the integrity of a Promotion or reflects poorly upon Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be interfering with the operation of a Promotion or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules or an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision.

8. Release of Liability: By participating in this Promotion or accepting a Prize, participants and Drawing Prize winners agree to release and hold harmless Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, and all of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies, and each of their respective affiliated companies and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, contractors, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in a Promotion or acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any Prize.

9. Limitations of Liability: Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) lost, stolen or damaged property or Prizes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or conducting of a Promotion; (3) human error that may occur in the administration of a Promotion; or (4) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in a Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of a Prize.

RELEASED PARTIES HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) ANY PORTION OF, OR THE WHOLE OF, A PROMOTION OR PRIZE; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY SPONSOR IN ADMINISTERING A PROMOTION, OR ANY PARTY THEREOF; (IV) ANY BREACH OF SECURITY IN CONNECTION WITH A PROMOTION; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT A PROMOTION MADE BY RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY.

The foregoing limitations of liability apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability or other basis, even if Released Parties or their representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED THE ARV OF THE PRIZE.

10. Dispute Resolution/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Promotion constitutes agreement that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any Drawing Prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in a Promotion), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with a Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Texas without respect to conflicts of laws principles.

11. Privacy: Information collected in connection with this Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy/

12. Winners’ List: For a list of major (ARV $25 or more) Prize winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to Raising Cane’s Lucky 20 - 884 Promotion, Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, for receipt no later than 30 days following the end of a Promotion. Please indicate the address of the Raising Cane’s restaurant location that hosted the Promotion for which you are requesting a winners’ list.

TM, ® & © 2023 Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C.