Lookin' for Chicken?

RAISING CANE’S® CANIAC® CLUB VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SWIPESTAKES 2024

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase odds of winning. Must be a Caniac® Club member with a Raising Cane’s® restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada (a “Participating Restaurant”) designated in your Caniac Club registration as your “favorite.” Beginning 01/02/24 and ending 02/23/24 (“Entry Period”), enter one time per day, with or without a purchase, by swiping your Caniac Club Card at any Participating Restaurant. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. On 02/26/2024, three potential winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received at Participating Restaurants during the Entry Period. Each Prize includes one Cane’s Gift Basket valued at $100.00 (basket items determined solely by Sponsor), two tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game (date and seat location determined by Sponsor) with a retail value of $400.00, and Free CANE’S® For a Year awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card (“Reward Card”) redeemable 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal 3 times per calendar month (including sales tax) for 12 consecutive months following the first use of the Reward Card. Upon activation, a Reward Card may be used at any participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant (visit raisingcanes.com for up-to-date information on restaurants accepting Reward Cards). A Reward Card will be loaded with 3 THE BOX COMBO meals on the 1st of each month. Any meal not redeemed by the end of the month will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Reward Card is $494.91. Total ARV of all Prizes is $2,984.73. Potential winners will be notified at the email addresses provided in their Caniac Club registration. Potential winners (or parent/guardian if a minor) required to complete and remit an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release, and a form W-9 (collectively “Prize Claim Forms”) before Prize is awarded, and within two days of the email send date. Winner must return signed Prize Claim Forms and pick up the Prize at the Participating Restaurant designated in the notification email. Promotion is subject to the Promotion Official Rules for Caniac Club promotions, at https://www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club-rules.