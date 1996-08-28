Post Malone x Cane's
It all started when...
A close friend of our Co-CEO and Founder, Todd Graves, (and a self-proclaimed Caniac) Posty personally requested a Raising Cane’s be built near his home in Midvale, UT and that he could custom design the location. Going above and beyond the average restaurant partnership, our Midvale Restaurant at 890 Fort Union Blvd underwent full-scale renovations including a redesign of our Dining Room, restrooms, building exterior and landscaping – all custom-designed with Post.
Check out Post's Restaurant
Show Stopper
The exterior of the building is wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo imagery.
Wheels
A classic 1974 Ford F250 welcomes you as a permanent fixture in our parking lot and is featured in one of Post Malone’s music videos.
Memorabilia
Post’s guitars and outfits from past events are displayed on the Dining Room walls.
Ping Pong
A pong track system runs along the wall of the Restaurant to celebrate Posty’s love for pong.
Order Like Post
Post gets his Box Combo with four chicken fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, two Cane’s Sauce®, two Texas Toasts, extra salt and pepper packets and half unsweet tea/half Lemonade. Delicious, right?