Striking Gold(en Chicken Fingers) in Alhambra, CA

We thought the Golden State deserved just a little more sunshine, so we made Alhambra home to our 69th California Restaurant! Located at 1300 E Valley Blvd., this Raising Cane’s location gives local Caniacs even more opportunity to get their chicken fix in Southeast Los Angeles – in fact, it’s the closest Raising Cane’s to the city!

With each new location, we ask our opening Crew to create a fitting nickname for the Restaurant based on location, Community tribute or homage to our Caniacs! Cane’s 575, a.k.a. “The Red Vault,” is a two-fold. Wells Fargo occupied the property prior to the development of the Restaurant. In fact, the all-glass wall on the west side of the Restaurant was maintained from the Wells Fargo framework, and the basement that held the bank vault still stands. Alhambra translates to “the red” in Arabic, so the nickname is a nod to their city, as well!

On Wednesday, June 1st, “The Red Vault” made its official debut and introduced our ONE LOVE to the Alhambra Community for the first time. Opening day was complete with traditional celebrations like the Lucky 20 drawings (awarding 20 Customers with free Cane’s for a year!), a commemorative T-shirt distribution and the formation of the first Customer tunnel.

The Alhambra location is now serving craveable Chicken Finger meals 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday – making it your go-to for lunch, dinner and the late-night munchies! Caniacs of Alhambra, come get your chicken fix through our double Drive Thru, Mobile Ordering app, dine-in or takeout, now!