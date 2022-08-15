Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Moreno Valley Restaurant

The Golden State can’t resist our golden-brown chicken fingers as our 73rd Restaurant in California and first in Moreno Valley made its debut on Tuesday, August 16th. City officials and members of the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce joined the celebration early for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, August 15th.

Keeping with the Raising Cane’s tradition of giving each of our Restaurants a nickname, the Crew at Cane’s 551 decided on “The Topgun,” paying tribute to the March Airforce Base located less than five miles from the Restaurant.

The festivities on opening day included an on-site DJ, spinning tunes and pumping up the Crew and crowd from sunrise to sunset. Customers could also join the fun by participating in games, spinning the prize wheel and entering for a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. Plus, the first 100 Customers to purchase a Box Combo received a free, limited-edition Raising Cane’s T-shirt.

At Raising Cane’s, we work hard to support the Communities we serve, and the team and Cane’s 551 is excited to do just that. If fact, they’ve already identified several Community organizations to support, including the City of Moreno Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Building Up Lives Foundation and the March Air Force Reserve Base USO.

We’re thrilled to be able to share our ONE LOVE with our Moreno Valley Caniacs, and we can’t wait to continue supporting the Community!