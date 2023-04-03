Raising Cane’s Shows Love for Our Teachers

Supporting education is one of our key pillars at Raising Cane’s. We love partnering with local schools and finding unique ways to help students reach their full potential – whether it’s through hosting school fundraisers, rewarding students with Achievement Awards or recognizing the education leaders in our Communities.

That’s why we’re passionate about showing love for the heroes who make the biggest impact in students’ lives every single day – our teachers! To support our local teachers and say “thank you” for their dedication to growing students nationwide, we’re hosting a National Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes during the month of April.

From April 3rd through April 30th, teachers can enter the sweepstakes via the Raising Cane’s Teacher Appreciation website for a chance to win a $50 Cane’s gift basket and a $500 Visa gift card to use this summer. Throughout the four-week sweepstakes, 25 winners will be selected each week, giving 100 teachers the shot at some Cane’s swag and spending money. Winners will be announced on Raising Cane’s social channels during Teacher Appreciation Week.

We love connecting with our teachers and schools year-round, and our Community Request System makes it easy to submit requests for support. Whether it’s feeding the hungry, helping the Community get active or supporting pet welfare, we’re always looking for new ways to partner with you!