Rooted in the Community

At Raising Cane’s, it’s no secret that our One Love is serving up quality Chicken Finger meals. But from that love came another passion: connecting and giving back to our communities. We started out as Louisiana locals, but we’ve branched out and turned faraway faces into next door neighbors through the power of hot, fresh Chicken Finger Meals.

Every Cane’s Restaurant gives you a one-of-a-kind experience with something uniquely local. Step inside any Cane’s location, and you’ll see just how deep our roots run, whether it’s the historical mural in our very first Baton Rouge location or the Coach Snoop Dogg’s jersey in our Long Beach location we’re proud of each city we call home.

Being a part of the community we’re in keeps us excited. Before any new Restaurant is opened, our local Crew works with our design team to explore what makes the location special and what sums up the spirit of the community. Then, the design team sets out to source unique memorabilia—from sports jerseys signed by hometown heroes to historical photos and local legends—to create original artwork for the location.

Our team members pour their hearts into this process by hand-picking and reviewing each art piece that goes into the Restaurant. Todd Graves himself jumps in too! That’s why each of our Restaurants is filled with local charm but still has space for new expression in the future.

So pop in our Restaurants to honor the community with us. Get a handful of our delicious Chicken Fingers while checking out what’s on our walls. You are truly in for an experience!