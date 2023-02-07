We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday

      Artist Christy Boutte standing with her custom Mardi Gras Paintings for Raising Cane's.
      What's Happening

      Raising Cane’s Partners With Louisiana Artist to Capture the Spirit of Mardi Gras

      02.07.23

      As a Louisiana-based Company, Raising Cane’s Cajun roots run deep. So when Mardi Gras rolls around every year, we like to celebrate big. At Cane’s, Mardi Gras is much more than an annual campaign in our Restaurants – it’s a Company holiday enmeshed in our Culture. We’ve spent the last 25 years investing in Louisiana Communities and their traditions, including Mardi Gras.

      This year, we chose to partner with a local Louisiana artist, Christy Boutte, to create three custom paintings to be used in Restaurants throughout our Mardi Gras Campaign that highlight the authentic connection between Raising Cane’s and Mardi Gras.

      Artist Christy Boutte standing with her painting of Raising Cane 3 in a trolley

      Christy has been creating art professionally since 2000. At the age of one, Christy suffered a childhood illness that led to her loss of hearing. Many observers and critics of her work attribute her rapid artistic maturity to this loss of hearing and the many obstacles she’s had to overcome. Christy’s determination as a young girl and unwavering belief in herself has continued throughout her career and led to many successes as an artist.

      Her work is known and seen worldwide, but she prides herself on showing her work in her home state of Louisiana. The inspiration behind her artwork comes from Christy’s surroundings, especially Louisiana and its rich culture. As a deaf artist, Christy’s intent is to engage the viewer to “see” sounds and “hear” color.

      Artist Christy Boutte standing with her custom painting for Raising Cane's.

      In her custom paintings for Raising Cane’s Mardi Gras Campaign, Christy accomplishes just that – and so much more. She brings to life the spirit of Mardi Gras as she portrays a marching band walking past a decorated Raising Cane’s Restaurant, Cane III riding in the trolley, as well as rocking her Mardi Gras feather mask.

      Artist Christy Boutte standing with her painting of Raising Cane's Restaurant with a marching band in front.

      As two Louisiana originals, Raising Cane’s is proud to partner with Christy Boutte to add some hometown flare to one of our favorite holidays and support our local Community!  

      Learn more about Christy and see more of her work by visiting her website.

