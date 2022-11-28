We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday

      Raising Cane 3 and dog friends celebrating 5th Birthday by eating cake
      What's Happening

      Cane III's Golden Year

      11.28.22

      Raising Cane’s mascot and top dog, Cane III, rang in her fifth year on November 27th the best way a pup knows how: with cake and some fur-iends at the dog park! Not just any dog park – she held her fifth birthday pawty at the ribbon-cutting of our newly renovated dog park at BREC’s City-Brooks Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

      Cane III and CEO Todd Graves at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the dog park

      Originally constructed in 2008, our first Raising Cane’s Dog Park got some additions that include divided play areas for large and small dogs, heavy duty fencing, dog wash areas, additional shaded areas and bench seating.

      Once the ribbon was cut, the pawty began! Cane III and her best pals chowed down on some peanut butter birthday cake and had a ball at the new dog park located at 1442 City Park Ave.

      Raising Cane 3 celebrating his 5th Birthday

      All the pups who couldn’t make the celebration in-person got decked out in their Cane’s birthday hats and bandanas to send her birthday love on social media. Cane’s Crew across the map also played a part in wishing her a happy birthday with cards and treats to ring in her fifth year.

      Pup dressed up in Cane's birthday hat and bandana helping Cane III celebrate her birthday

