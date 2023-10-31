Raising Cane’s Named a 2023 Top Workplace for Midsize Companies by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press agree!
Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked as a 2023 Top Workplace for midsize companies by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.
To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!
