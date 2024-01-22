Raising Cane’s is the Celebrity Hotspot of 2023

This past year, we had more than 40 celebs pick up a shift at our Restaurants around the country to celebrate wins, promote new endeavors and serve our chicken finger enthusiasts! From musicians to actors, athletes to influencers, our Restaurants saw a lineup of well-known personalities, making Raising Cane’s the celebrity hotspot of 2023.

Ahead of his headlining performance at RodeoHouston, singer/songwriter/Crewmember Parker McCollum traded in one mic for another at his hometown Raising Cane’s – 2127 West Davis Rd in Conroe, Texas. In addition to personally serving up our ONE LOVE to some of his most diehard fans, Parker also gave out tickets to his performance at the Rodeo.

We don’t call our chicken finger meals craveable for nothing – they’re proven to keep Caniacs coming back for more. The case is no different for comedian Druski, who took over two of our Restaurants this year. Clocking in for his first shift at 2 North Michigan Ave in Chicago, Illinois, and two months later, he served up the ONE LOVE at 1300 East Valley Blvd in Alhambra, California, before serving up the heat at his ‘Shoulda Coulda Woulda’ Tour.

From the racetrack to Drive Thru, model and NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger made a pit stop at 100 North 291 Highway in Liberty, Missouri, and put her Drive Thru speed to the test before her big race at Kansas Speedway.

Cane’s is the choice of champions, so it’s no surprise that following the Texas Rangers’ victory parade in Arlington, Texas – celebrating their historic World Series title – 2x MVP Corey Seager suited up for another grand slam appearance at 1322 North Collins St.

Just before LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took home the 2023 Heisman Trophy, he and finalists Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went head-to-head at our Global Flagship in Times Square. Suited up in Cane’s gear with their respective school colors, the trio took turns droppin’ bird, taking Customer orders and snapping selfies with fans.

A huge shout out to all the stars who made Raising Cane’s the go-to for both craveable chicken finger meals and celebrity appearances in 2023!