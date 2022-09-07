Order Now
      Customers waiting outside Raising Cane's
      Location

      Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE to Bloomington, IN

      09.07.22

      Bloomington Caniacs welcomed the city’s first Raising Cane’s Restaurant on Wednesday, September 7th. Located right across the street from Indiana University, Cane’s 833 is the perfect spot for pre-game and post-game meals after Hoosier sporting events. And while summer may be coming to an end, our craveable Chicken Finger meals bring the right amount of hot, fresh quality to those cool fall evenings.

      Continuing the Cane’s tradition of creating a nickname for each of our Restaurants, our Crew at Cane’s 833 wanted to pay tribute to our Hoosier Caniacs, dubbing the Restaurant “Who’s yer (Hoosier) Chicken?”

      Caniac celebrating inside Raising Cane's

      The grand opening day kicked off with the ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Indiana University Community and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. The Indiana University Cheerleaders also joined the celebration, helping keep our Crew and Customers pumped up.

      Indiana University Cheerleaders helping celebrate on grand opening day

      Opening day festivities included several opportunities for Hoosier Caniacs to join in on the fun, getting the chance to win one of 20 Free Cane’s for a Year Cards and one of 100 Cane’s T-shirts for our first 100 dine-in Customers.

      Bloomington is recognized as a Gold-level Bike Friendly Community, making our newest Restaurant the perfect addition to the Community with its Pickup Window and bike racks for Customers who wish to dine in.

      We’re thrilled to be part of the Bloomington Community and can’t wait to serve our local Caniacs all year round!

