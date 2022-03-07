Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Dates of First Three Philadelphia Restaurants

Dallas, Texas. (March 7, 2022) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the nation’s fastest growing chicken chain, today announced the opening dates and locations for its highly-anticipated first three locations across Pennsylvania – two in Philadelphia, and one in State College.

Earlier this year, Raising Cane’s announced its plans to open locations across Pennsylvania – with 20 sites planned across the state over the next three years.

Raising Cane’s is looking for over two dozen candidates to serve as hourly managers at these locations and begin their journey with Raising Cane’s. The hourly minimum wage for this role will be $18/hour – over double the state’s minimum wage of $7.25. This competitive pay is also in addition to several personal benefits Raising Cane’s offers including access to healthcare, 401K plans.

Hiring for these positions is open NOW. Candidates interested can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying.

“As a proud Pennsylvanian myself, I can’t wait for so many folks across Philly and State College to start their journey with Cane’s,” said Dustin Shearer, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Company Restaurants. “We are so proud of the culture we have at Cane’s that is rooted in showing our appreciation to our hardworking Crewmembers. From competitive pay with amazing benefits to holidays off and flexible schedules, I can’t think of a better place to work than Cane’s.”

Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021. Raising Cane’s is frequently recognized among the “Best Places to Work” in Communities across the country for a number of reasons, including its industry-leading compensation, benefit programs and guaranteed flexible schedules for all Crewmembers.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 590 Restaurants across 31 states and the Middle East. Holding the title of “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain,” Raising Cane’s plans to open over 100 new Restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” that has been named the #1 sauce in the QSR industry. Raising Cane’s is consistently recognized for being a great place to work – most recently earning them a spot on Glassdoor’s ”Best Places to Work” list, and Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers” list. More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

