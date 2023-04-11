Post Malone Unveils Custom-Designed Raising Cane’s Restaurant

Post Malone kicks off historic restaurant partnership with Raising Cane’s, opens doors to personally designed Cane’s location in Utah

MIDVALE, UTAH (April 11, 2023) – GRAMMY® Award-nominated and 5x diamond-certified artist, Post Malone, is announcing a restaurant partnership with Raising Cane’s, the nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant. On April 13th Raising Cane’s is opening the doors to a one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s location designed by Post himself.

This collaboration is unique because of Post being a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and his friendship with Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves, who even made a surprise appearance in Post’s 2021 Motley Crew music video.

After moving to Utah, Post made the personal request to Graves that there be a Cane’s location nearby and that Post could personally design it. The Midvale Raising Cane’s recently underwent a full-scale renovation to redesign all aspects of the restaurant, including every feature of the dining room, building exterior, and landscaping. Every element of the restaurant was custom designed by Post himself.

“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas. Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way’,” said Post Malone.

"Post and I not only have a special friendship, but we are fans of each other’s brand, and we are excited to reveal this Post Malone designed Raising Cane’s. This collaboration goes above and beyond to combine Post’s legendary vision with our award-winning Chicken Fingers. It’s over the top – something the restaurant industry has never seen to this level. I can’t wait for fans to visit the location and order their meal the ‘Posty Way’,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder.

The Restaurant has been renovated from the inside out to reflect Posts’ bold style and enthusiastic personality. The updated restaurant has tons of unique features:

· Complete Visual Restaurant Takeover – exterior of the building wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo imagery and brushed stainless steel ‘1’ tower. The pink color of the restaurant exterior will be carried into the interior flooring and walls – including solid pink flooring. There will also be window wraps to create a glow at night and a dining room in brushed stainless steel, and new stainless-steel furniture with silver booth fabric.

· Personal Items from Post Malone – outfits worn by Post displayed on the wall – one was worn for the cover of Billboard Magazine January 2022 issue and the other two were worn during the 2019 Grammy Awards. There will also be Post’s personal guitars framed and hung in the restaurant

· Order the Posty Way – customers will have the opportunity to order just like Post Malone (4 chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, two cane’s sauce, and two Texas toasts, served with a half unsweet tea/half lemonade in a collector’s cup). Additionally, all packaging when customers order the ‘Posty Way’ will be Post-themed, with a Post Malone napkin, to-go bag, platter liner, and black clam shell. The Posty Way will also come with a surprise decal sticker exclusively available to those that order The Posty Way

· Post Malone Collector’s Cups – four uniquely designed 32 oz cups. There will be two ways for customers to get these cups 1) Order the Posty Way Combo meal 2) ‘Post Up’ any Cane’s combo by purchasing a cup upgrade

· Packing and Crew Uniforms – themed packaging and Crew uniform – Post Malone napkin, to-go bag, platter liner and black clam shell box when you order the ‘Posty Way’. Custom Post-themed apparel for Crew and Managers, as well as a custom hat.

· Classic 1974 Ford F250 – wrapped in brushed silver as a permanent fixture in the parking lot with a custom license plate

· Post Malone Ping Pong Track System – ping pong balls running through a track system on a major interior wall, connecting to large shadow boxes filled with pink ping pong balls on either side and light fixtures with color changing filters, all to celebrate Post’s love of pong

· Medieval Themed Restrooms – with Post being a personal fan of medieval armor, the restaurant restrooms are designed to look like the inside of a medieval castle, and includes a suit of gothic medieval armor

· Post Malone-Themed Vending Machine – vending machine wrapped in pink vinyl and stocked with exclusive collab merchandise for purchase that includes T-shirts, beanies, socks, ping pong balls, magnets, keychains, steel cups and guitar picks

· QR Codes – QR codes will be placed throughout the restaurant that display content Post wants to share with customers that will be frequently updated

(Photo credit: Rocky Maloney)

In addition to every design element of the restaurant being overhauled by Post, Cane’s will also give customers the opportunity to order their Canaic Box the Posty Way, a first for the chicken finger chain in over 26 years of operation. The unique combo is derived from Post’s personal Cane’s order – 4 Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, 2 Cane’s Sauces, 2 Texas Toasts, extra salt & pepper packets, and Half Unsweet Tea/Lemonade. The drink in the Posty Way Combo will be served in a 32 oz Collector’s Cup, and the entire combo is available exclusively at the Midvale location.

Post has had a record-breaking career, with over 80 million records sold to date. Post’s success is also critically acclaimed, with 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and nine Grammy nominations. Post’s most recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, landing him his fourth straight top-five album.

While the Restaurant now reflects a Post Malone flair, it will continue to serve the menu Caniacs know and love, with marinated, hand-battered and cooked-to-order chicken fingers, Texas Toast, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S

Raising Cane’s is the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept, with over 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company has ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT POST MALONE

A 5x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & Bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (5x-platinum), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), “White Iverson” (5x-platinum), “Better Now” (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.