We will be closed today so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See ya tomorrow!

Skip to main content
Order Now

Lookin' for Chicken?

    Lookin' for Chicken?

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Skip Locator Map

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's Logo
      Raising Cane's Logo
      Order Now
      Patriot Paws and Raising Cane's Check Presentation
      Community

      Raise the Woof for Our Newest Patriot PAWS Service Pup

      07.20.23

      Kahuna the newest Patriot PAWS Service Dog

      We are proud to continue our partnership with Patriot PAWS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that trains and provides service dogs for disabled American Veterans. Thanks to our 2022 Holiday Plush Puppy sales (thank you, Caniacs!), we were able to sponsor a new puppy, Kahuna, in the Patriot PAWS program.  

      Kahuna‘s name was chosen by our Raising Cane’s Customers and Crew on social media to add that extra Cane’s flair as she embarks on her service dog journey. She’s just now getting started and we can’t wait to see her adorable progress reports along the way!

      Our paw-some partnership with Patriot PAWS began in 2019 with our limited-edition Stars & Stripes Plush Puppy - which was a hit with Caniacs and our four-legged friends! Thanks to the Plush Puppy proceeds, we were able to sponsor four yellow Labradors to start their service dog training - Toast, Crinkle, Butter and Elvis. In 2020, Betty White, a rambunctious pup, joined the Cane’s service dog squad to continue to support our disabled American Veterans.

      Check presentation to Patriot PAWS

      We look forward to the amazing impact Kahuna will have on her service-driven journey. She can’t wait to give back and make a difference in a veteran’s life, like they have for us!

      This partnership with Patriot PAWS is just one example of our commitment to serving our Communities and supporting pet welfare across the nation. Want to learn about more ways Cane’s gives back in our Communities? Visit the Cane's Community Partnership page.

      For information about Patriot PAWS and how they serve disabled American Veterans, check out the Patriot PAWS website.

      Recent Posts

      Raising Cane's National Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes Winner
      Community

      Raising Cane’s Shows Love for Our Teachers

      04.03.23

      Owners and dogs at Raising Cane's dog park
      Community

      First Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Texas

      01.18.23

      Kidd's Kids Fundraiser Event
      Community

      Another Magical Year with Kidd’s Kids

      11.01.22