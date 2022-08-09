More ONE LOVE Makes its Way to the City of Brotherly Love

The City of Brotherly Love got a second dose of ONE LOVE with the debut of Cane’s 824 in Philadelphia, PA. Our third Raising Cane’s Restaurant in Philadelphia opened its doors near Temple University on Tuesday, August 9th, giving Owl fans and Philadelphia Caniacs a taste of our craveable Chicken Finger meals and award-winning Cane’s Sauce.

When thinking about the Restaurant’s nickname, the team at Cane’s 824 wanted to pay homage to Temple University and show their support for the Community. Mix that with the Restaurant’s hidden location on 12th Street and they proudly became known as “The Hidden Temple.”

The opening day celebrations kicked off bright and early as a local DJ spun the tunes to get the Crew and crowd pumped up for the day. Customers were able to participate in several giveaways, including the chance to win one of 20 Free Cane’s for a Year Cards, also known as our Lucky 20.

Being actively involved in our Communities is one of our main focuses at Raising Cane’s, and the Crew at Cane’s 824 continued that mission on opening day by presenting a check to Philabundance, a non-profit food bank that serves the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region of Pennsylvania.

Continuing the festivities, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and local representatives gathered for the official ribbon cutting before opening the doors for local Caniacs to finally get their hands on our hot, fresh chicken finger meals.

We couldn’t be more excited to share our ONE LOVE with the City of Brotherly Love, and we’re looking forward to supporting the Community that continues to support us!