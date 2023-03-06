We will be closing 30 minutes after kickoff so our Crew can enjoy watching the Super Bowl®. See you soon!

      Raising Cane's Leprechaun Lemonade
      What's Happening

      Join the Paddy with Raising Cane’s Leprechaun Lemonade!

      03.06.23

      Spring is in the air and Leprechaun Lemonade™ is officially flowing at a Raising Cane’s near you! Since 2011, Cane’s has been actively celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with our Customers and Crew by participating in local parades, selling limited-time retail apparel and of course, coloring our lemonade green!

      Raising Cane's Green Lemonade

      Our freshly squeezed lemonade gets an Irish twist and is dyed green for a limited time each year to get our Caniacs and Crew in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. The perfect paddy drink is now available (by the cup or the jug) through our Drive Thru, Raising Cane’s Mobile App, takeout and dine-in until March 19th.

      Ready to celebrate with a cup of our refreshing Leprechaun Lemonade™? For a limited time, order through the mobile app or online and use the code FEELINGLUCKY for a Free FREE 22 oz. LEPRECHAUN LEMONADE™ with purchase. Order Online Now or Download Our App for on the go convenience.

      Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Caniacs! May your glass be ever full (of Leprechaun Lemonade)!

      Raising Cane's St Louis location

      Offer: For a limited time, get a FREE 22 oz. LEPRECHAUN LEMONADE™ when you order using the Raising Cane’s App or order.raisingcanes.com and enter coupon code FEELINGLUCKY at checkout.

      Disclosures: Minimum purchase of $.50 required. Offer valid March 6 – 19, 2023. Limit 1 per transaction. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash.  

