We will be closing 30 minutes after kickoff so our Crew can enjoy watching the Super Bowl®. See you soon!

Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now
      Location

      Hundreds Welcome Raising Cane’s Chicago Flagship Restaurant

      01.10.23

      We’ve opened our 25th Restaurant in Illinois, and this time, right in the heart of the Windy City!! On January 10th, we welcomed Caniacs to our first downtown Chicago location and our second flagship Restaurant in the country.

      The Raising Cane’s in downtown Chicago is located at 2 N. Michigan Ave in the historic Montgomery Ward headquarters, just steps from Millennium Park. The 5,000-square foot Restaurant provides a clear view of “The Bean”, features a three-foot tall Cane III statue and other uniquely designed features that pay homage to Chicago’s roots.

      Fans excited for the grand opening of Raising Cane's in Chicago.

      To celebrate, Caniacs from near and far wrapped our building at the corner of Michigan and Madison to get their hands on our craveable chicken finger meals! Iconic Chicago Bulls DJ, DJ One Change, kept energy high for Caniacs and crew, and a roaming photo booth was on-site to capture all the festivities.

      People enjoying the grand opening of Raising Cane's

      We’ve been serving the state of Illinois for six years and are excited to plant our flag in Chicago and grow into this community. Thank you to all those who celebrated this milestone opening with us!

      Recent Posts

      Location

      Raising Cane’s Now Serving ONE LOVE in Maryland

      02.16.23

      Location

      Now Serving South Beach Caniacs

      01.17.23

      Location

      Virginia Welcomes Second Raising Cane’s Restaurant

      11.08.22