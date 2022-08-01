Kick-start the School Year with Raising Cane's

Our Back to School promotion is here to add some zing to a new school year.

We believe education creates a path for communities and students to live their full potential in life. Do you know that the first Raising Cane’s Restaurant was built near a university that supported us? That’s why we never forget to show our appreciation for teachers and students by supporting the schools in our communities.

To love teachers back, between Monday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 14th, we launched a national sweepstake. We randomly chose 20 teachers from our social media and cleared their Wishlist for up to $500.

Who doesn’t crave some cool back-to-school swag? Our dorm room makeover giveaway gave three lucky college students the chance to transform their dorms for a new beginning. Missed our giveaway? You can still shop our Back to School collection to gear up for the school year.

Active Community Involvement is the core of who we are. Heading into the 2022 Fall semester, we’re pumped to share our One Love not only through Craveable Chicken Finger Meals, but also school partnerships such as our Fundraiser Program, Student Organization Sponsorships, and more. Visit our Community Partnership page to learn how we can support your school and school organization this fall.