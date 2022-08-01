Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now
      Cheerleaders outside of a Raising Cane's
      What's Happening

      Kick-start the School Year with Raising Cane's

      08.01.22

      Our Back to School promotion is here to add some zing to a new school year.  

       We believe education creates a path for communities and students to live their full potential in life. Do you know that the first Raising Cane’s Restaurant was built near a university that supported us? That’s why we never forget to show our appreciation for teachers and students by supporting the schools in our communities. 

      Kid's jumping in front of school

      To love teachers back, between Monday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 14th, we launched a national sweepstake. We randomly chose 20 teachers from our social media and cleared their Wishlist for up to $500. 

      Teacher eating at a Raising Cane's restaurant with baby.

      Who doesn’t crave some cool back-to-school swag? Our dorm room makeover giveaway gave three lucky college students the chance to transform their dorms for a new beginning. Missed our giveaway? You can still shop our Back to School collection to gear up for the school year. 

       Active Community Involvement is the core of who we are. Heading into the 2022 Fall semester, we’re pumped to share our One Love not only through Craveable Chicken Finger Meals, but also school partnerships such as our Fundraiser Program, Student Organization Sponsorships, and more. Visit our Community Partnership page to learn how we can support your school and school organization this fall. 

      Recent Posts

      Joey Chestnut holding up Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Championship belt
      What's Happening

      Our record-breaking National Chicken Finger Day celebration is Vegas-approved

      07.27.22

      Todd Graves with Raising Cane 1
      What's Happening

      How I Built This: Todd Graves shares what’s behind the tasty goodness of Raising Cane’s

      04.25.22