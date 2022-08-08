Doubling Down for Our Crew

Since our founding over 25 years ago, our Culture in our Restaurants has always been rooted in appreciation. None of what we do could be done without our over 50,000 Crewmembers, and we will never stop showing them how grateful we are!

When the Mega Millions jackpot soared over $790 million in July, we knew this would be a great way to have some fun with our Crew and show them our appreciation… maybe even win some money!

On July 25th, our Founder Todd Graves and Co-CEO AJ Kumaran purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets – one for each of our Crewmembers – with the hopes of winning the historic jackpot, and splitting the winnings evenly among our Crewmembers.

Soon enough, local, national, and global media caught wind of our lottery fun and Raising Cane’s was making headlines. The coverage was widespread, and our Crewmembers were having a blast with it. Posting nonstop on our internal app and talking with their friends and family – our Crewmembers loved being part of something so big!

As the night of the drawing inched closer, anticipation and excitement from Crew was at an all-time high as we crossed our (chicken) fingers for those lucky six numbers.

When no winning ticket was claimed that night, the jackpot climbed to a record-high amount of $1.3 billion and we decided to try our luck again. Todd and AJ doubled down and snagged another 50,000 tickets, with the same promise to split the historic jackpot with all our Crew.

Even with 100,000 tickets in hand, we unfortunately weren’t Mega Millions winners, but we certainly kept true to our roots – always looking for new and creative ways to show our Crewmembers how much we appreciate all their hard work.