Dallas Cowboys x Post Malone x Raising Cane’s – The First Collaboration of its Kind

Following our national Post Malone Collector’s Cup Campaign, Post decided to take his love of our Chicken Fingers to the next level – this time, in Cowboys Country. On October 12th, we opened the doors to our Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Restaurant in Dallas, Texas – inspired completely by the lasting impact both the team and the city have had on him since childhood.

Located at 2255 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX, this Restaurant is the first of its kind and showcases iconic moments and memorabilia across Post and Cowboys history. The exterior is wrapped in silver vinyl with Post’s tattoo imagery, the patio displays a life-size cup pong seating area for Caniacs to enjoy their Box Combo ordered the “Posty Way” and a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star arch that greets Customers as they enter the Drive Thru.

Blue lighting glows throughout the interior of the Restaurant where you can also find a Post Malone fan mailbox, a knight suit replica, locker room-themed restrooms, early 90s Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, a custom painting of Post by artist Patrick Ganino and more.

Additional features of the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s include:

An exclusive co-branded logo – featuring the classic Cane’s logo in Cowboys blue, surrounded by a barbed wire design and the initials ‘PM’ underneath – on the exterior of the building

A wall that reveals the Raising Cane’s x Post Malone logo, and changes to an on-stage image of Post as Customers step closer to place their order

A vending machine that offers one-of-a-kind collaboration merch like socks, drink sleeves, hats, foam footballs, keychains, magnets, T-shirts and lapel pins

A variety of displays built into the walls and ceiling that pay tribute to Post’s symbolic style including: His iconic jorts and sneakers, Broken guitars, a custom Post Malone Dallas Cowboys hat, and Outfits worn by Post at Posty Fest in 2019, the “I Like You” music video, his Times Square pop-up performance and our Founder Todd Graves’ outfit from the Midvale Restaurant opening

LED screens that bring the artwork featured on the Post x Cowboys x Cane’s cup to life

Customers can order just like Post – which includes an exclusive Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys cup – from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 9 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday via online ordering, takeout, dine-in or Drive Thru.