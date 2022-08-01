Coming Soon: A Cane's Near You

Dreamed of having Raising Cane’s right down the street? So have we. Everyone knows we’re all about bringing our One Love to the customers that crave it. Since day one, our vision is to have Restaurants all over the world and to be the brand for quality chicken finger meals with a great Crew, cool Culture, and Active Community Involvement.

We’ve grown a lot over the years (thank you very much), and we’re excited for the opportunity to experience growth through the growth of our communities. This year we’ve already opened 50 new Raising Cane’s restaurants, and we’re aiming to raise that to 100 by the end of 2022 in places like Philadelphia, Phoenix, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, and more.

We’re planning to keep this party going right into 2023, with more than 100 additional locations opening in the next year, everywhere from Albuquerque to New York and Baltimore.

But our restaurants aren’t the only thing growing around here. Just like any champion knows, we can’t succeed without a stellar team. 2022 started with a Crew of 50k, and we intend to close out the year with 65k Raising Cane’s Crew Members!

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting new landmark locations in Miami Beach, Nashville, and New York City set to open in late 2022 and 2023. You can follow our social media to be the first to know which city we’re going to next with our Caniac-favorite Chicken Fingers!