Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now
      Raising Cane's Exterior
      Location

      Coming Soon: A Cane's Near You

      08.01.22

      Dreamed of having Raising Cane’s right down the street? So have we. Everyone knows we’re all about bringing our One Love to the customers that crave it. Since day one, our vision is to have Restaurants all over the world and to be the brand for quality chicken finger meals with a great Crew, cool Culture, and Active Community Involvement.

      We’ve grown a lot over the years (thank you very much), and we’re excited for the opportunity to experience growth through the growth of our communities. This year we’ve already opened 50 new Raising Cane’s restaurants, and we’re aiming to raise that to 100 by the end of 2022 in places like Philadelphia, Phoenix, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, and more.

      Raising Cane's Restaurant Exterior

      We’re planning to keep this party going right into 2023, with more than 100 additional locations opening in the next year, everywhere from Albuquerque to New York and Baltimore.

      But our restaurants aren’t the only thing growing around here. Just like any champion knows, we can’t succeed without a stellar team. 2022 started with a Crew of 50k, and we intend to close out the year with 65k Raising Cane’s Crew Members!

      Raising Cane's Crew in front of Restaurant

      Keep your eyes peeled for exciting new landmark locations in Miami Beach, Nashville, and New York City set to open in late 2022 and 2023. You can follow our social media to be the first to know which city we’re going to next with our Caniac-favorite Chicken Fingers!

      Recent Posts

      Raising Cane's Crewmembers outside the Restaurant
      Location

      Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE to Bloomington, IN

      09.07.22

      Crewmembers outside Raising Cane's
      Location

      Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Moreno Valley Restaurant

      08.15.22

      Two Crewmembers inside Raising Cane's kitchen
      Location

      More ONE LOVE Makes its Way to the City of Brotherly Love

      08.09.22