Raising Cane’s Named a 2023 Top Workplace for Large Companies by the Chicago Tribune

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Chicago Tribune agree!

Raising Cane’s has been recognized yet again by the Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace in Chicago! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked as 9th on the list of 2023 Top Workplace for large companies by the Chicago Tribune. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!