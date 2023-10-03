Raising Cane’s Secures Spot as One of Ad Age’s 2023 America’s Hottest Brands

We’ve officially been named one of Ad Age’s 2023 America’s Hottest Brands – and for more reasons than just our craveable Chicken Finger meals! Each year, the global media publication compiles a list of 20 brands that have proved their marketing playbook to be a winning strategy – and this year, we secured our spot.

If there’s one thing we’ve mastered besides our ONE LOVE, it’s setting the bar for Restaurant industry trends. This year, we introduced our campaign with Post Malone, the 8x certified diamond artist, in a way that’s never been seen in the industry before. Not just a Post-inspired combo with one of five collector’s cups – he personally designed the Raising Cane’s in Midvale, Utah to reflect his eclectic style and flair. A couple months later we answered overwhelming Customer demand by launching a limited amount of Post’s collector’s cups to the rest of America. The partnership continued when Post and Raising Cane’s founder took TikTok by storm in a viral video that amassed 60M+ views featuring the two in Chicken Finger sleeping bags for National Chicken Finger Day – a holiday founded by Todd himself.

However, this major marketing partnership with Post wasn’t the first time a celebrity has taken over our Restaurants. Since 2020, our Drive Thru Series has expanded drastically – this year, adding big names like Parker McCollum, Stetson Bennett, Ariana Madix, Koe Wetzel, and championship teams like the Denver Nuggets, Vegas Golden Knights, and LSU baseball to our Drive Thru roster.

Thanks to the constant stream of celebrities working our Drive Thrus and serving up combos, the Caniac fandom has skyrocketed – landing us 1.5B views on #raisingcanes on TikTok.

From Todd’s big dream that began in a college class, to now 750+ Restaurants worldwide, we’d say this recognition is a winner winner chicken dinner!