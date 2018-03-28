The History of National Chicken Finger Day®
What is National Chicken Finger Day®?
National Chicken Finger Day® is a holiday created by Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves. The holiday was created to celebrate the MVP of the menu – the chicken finger!
When did National Chicken Finger Day® start?
National Chicken Finger Day® was created in 2010 by Raising Cane’s Founder, Todd Graves, as a way to recognize and celebrate our delicious chicken fingers!
Celebrations in the community!
Every year we celebrate in our restaurants by decorating and giving away free food; on social with exclusive giveaways; and in our communities with local media outreach.
We own National Chicken Finger Day®!
The holiday was officially elevated to full trademark status in 2019.
How many Chicken Fingers have we given away?
To date, Cane's has celebrated National Chicken Finger Day® by giving away more than 150,000 chicken fingers to our loyal customers!
The party isn't stopping!
Scroll down to see how we've celebrated in the past and how we are celebrating this year!
In 2022, at our flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, world-famous competitive eater and self-proclaimed Caniac®, Joey Chestnut, set the Raising Cane’s record by eating a whopping 44 chicken fingers in five minutes.