What is National Chicken Finger Day®? National Chicken Finger Day® is a holiday created by Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves. The holiday was created to celebrate the MVP of the menu – the chicken finger!

When did National Chicken Finger Day® start? National Chicken Finger Day® was created in 2010 by Raising Cane’s Founder, Todd Graves, as a way to recognize and celebrate our delicious chicken fingers!