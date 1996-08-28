We are closed today, so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See you Monday!

Skip to main content
Order Now

Lookin' for Chicken?

    Lookin' for Chicken?

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Skip Locator Map

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's Logo
      Raising Cane's Logo
      Order Now
      Raising Cane's Box Combo and Sandwich Combo with a drink
      Raising Cane's Box Combo and Sandwich Combo with a drink

      Ordering For a Crowd

      NO MATTER THE EVENT, WE HAVE YOU COVERED

      Having a party or just need to feed the family? Our Tailgates™ and sides are easy to share and something everyone will love.

      Order Now

      Tailgates

      Whether you need a 25 piece or a 300 piece, we can handle whatever quantity of our hand battered and cooked to order chicken fingers you need. Not sure what size you need? We recommend 3-4 chicken fingers per person.

      Cane's Sauce®

      Tailgates come with plenty of our craveable Cane's Sauce®. Get it in individual cups or shareable Family Style.

      Mouthwatering Sides

      Don't forget to add individual orders of any of our delicious sides to make it a meal. Choose from our crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries, our perfectly toasted Texas Toast, or our creamy & crunchy Coleslaw.

      A Quick Refresher

      Our famous Iced Tea is brewed fresh several times a day, made with 100% pure cane sugar and served with crushed ice. Order sweet or unsweet and quench your thirst your way. Looking for Lemonade? The taste of summer is available all year long, freshly-squeezed from real lemons to put the fresh back in refreshment.

      PREFER INDIVIDUAL COMBOS FOR YOUR CREW?

      Our Combos are great options for any large Crew - easy to plan and distribute! Check out the full menu to see our Combo options available.

      See Full Menu
      Group Ordering through Raising Cane's Online Ordering

      FEEDING A SMALLER GROUP?

      Group ordering let's everyone order exactly what they want. Create an account, select a location, share the group link, add orders, checkout, and pickup your order. Start your order now!

      Start Your Group Order
      CONTACT YOUR LOCAL RAISING CANE'S FOR MORE INFORMATION
      Find A Location