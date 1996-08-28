Ordering For a Crowd
NO MATTER THE EVENT, WE HAVE YOU COVERED
Tailgates™
Whether you need a 25 piece or a 300 piece, we can handle whatever quantity of our hand battered and cooked to order chicken fingers you need. Not sure what size you need? We recommend 3-4 chicken fingers per person.
Cane's Sauce®
Tailgates come with plenty of our craveable Cane's Sauce®. Get it in individual cups or shareable Family Style.
Mouthwatering Sides
Don't forget to add individual orders of any of our delicious sides to make it a meal. Choose from our crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries, our perfectly toasted Texas Toast, or our creamy & crunchy Coleslaw.
A Quick Refresher
Our famous Iced Tea is brewed fresh several times a day, made with 100% pure cane sugar and served with crushed ice. Order sweet or unsweet and quench your thirst your way. Looking for Lemonade? The taste of summer is available all year long, freshly-squeezed from real lemons to put the fresh back in refreshment.
PREFER INDIVIDUAL COMBOS FOR YOUR CREW?
Our Combos are great options for any large Crew - easy to plan and distribute! Check out the full menu to see our Combo options available.
FEEDING A SMALLER GROUP?
Group ordering let's everyone order exactly what they want. Create an account, select a location, share the group link, add orders, checkout, and pickup your order. Start your order now!