Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers®

Customer Satisfaction Survey Monthly Sweepstakes

Official Rules

Effective: 01/17/2023

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited.

1. ELIGIBILITY: The Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Customer Satisfaction Survey Monthly Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”), sponsored by Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C. (the “Sponsor”), is open to any person at least eighteen (18) years of age and a legal resident of the 50 United States, D.C., and Guam at the time of entry (excluding residents of Puerto Rico), other than employees, owners, and directors (including their immediate family and household members) of Sponsor or its subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies and consultants, or any other company involved with the design, production, execution, or distribution of the Sweepstakes.

2. TIMING: Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Standard Time ("CST") on the Effective Date of these Official Rules and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on the date these Official Rules are removed from the Website (the "Promotion Period"). There will be one (1) random drawing for each calendar month of the Promotion Period (each a “Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing”). Each calendar month starts at 12:00 a.m. CST on the first day of the related month and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on the last day of the related month. Sponsor’s computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes.

3. HOW TO ENTER: There are three ways to enter:

i. After completing a purchase through Raising Cane’s Mobile Ordering Application (the “Mobile App”), the customer may receive an email inviting the customer to complete a customer satisfaction survey by clicking a hyperlink that will take them to Sponsor’s website www.raisingcanes.com/survey (the “Website”). Upon completion of the survey, the customer will be invited to enter customer’s name, street address (no P.O. Boxes) and phone number or e-mail address to receive one (1) Sweepstakes entry (“Online Entry”) for the month during which an entry is received (each month, an “Entry Period”).

ii. After an in-person purchase at a participating Raising Cane’s restaurant made without use of the Mobile App, a customer may receive an email inviting the customer to visit the Website and input the unique 16-digit code (the “Code”) printed at the bottom of the cash register receipt provided at the time of purchase. When the Code has been successfully entered and validated (Codes must be entered exactly as they appear on the receipt, must not have expired or been previously used), the customer may complete the online customer satisfaction survey and submit an Online Entry for the current Entry Period.

iii. To enter this Sweepstakes without using the Mobile App, making an in-person purchase, or without completing the online customer satisfaction survey, hand print your full name, street address (no P.O. Boxes), home telephone number, age, and email address on a 3” X 5” card and mail it inside a sealed standard #10 size business envelope to: Raising Cane’s Customer Satisfaction Survey Monthly Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 278, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 (each an “Alternative Entry”). Limit one (1) Alternate Entry per envelope. All Alternate Entries not received in an envelope will be disqualified. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles will be accepted. Illegible, incomplete, mechanically reproduced, automated entries, and entries submitted by ineligible individuals will be disqualified. All Alternative Entries must be postmarked on or before the last date of the applicable Entry Period and received by the 7th day of the month immediately following the applicable Entry Period. If the last day of an Entry Period or the 7th day of the month immediately following the Entry Period falls on a Sunday or a holiday observed by the U.S. Postal Service, the Alternative Entry may be post-marked or received on the immediately following business day.

Entries received for a Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing will not be retained for any subsequent Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address for entries. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one (1) entry of any kind per person per Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing. Specific answers to the customer satisfaction survey have no effect on customer’s ability to enter or win a Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing.

4. SWEEPSTAKES DRAWINGS: There will be one (1) prize winner for each Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing. A prize winner will be determined each month by random drawing conducted by Million Dollar Media, LLC (the “Administrator”) from all eligible entries received for the related Entry Period. Prize winners will be notified by phone or e-mail and provided a form of liability waiver and publicity release that s/he will be required to complete and return to Administrator to receive a prize. If Administrator is unable to contact a prize winner, the prize winner does not respond to Administrator’s notice or does not return the liability waiver and publicity release within two (2) days, or the prize winner is found to be ineligible, a substitute prize winner will be randomly selected from the remaining entries. The Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing for the first month of the Promotion Period will be conducted on the second Monday of the following month, with each Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing thereafter occurring on or about the monthly anniversary of such date. All eligible online entries received by 11:59 p.m. CST on the last day of the applicable Entry Period, and all eligible mail-in entries postmarked by the last day of the Entry Period and received by the 7th day of the following month will be included in the related Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing. Odds of winning a Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing depend on the number of eligible entries received as of each Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing’s entry deadline.

5. PRIZE: Each Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing winner will receive “Free CANE’S® for a Year” awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s® reward card (“Reward Card”) redeemable for three (3) free THE BOX COMBO® meals per calendar month starting with the first month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of a Reward Card is $452.01. Any difference between the stated ARV and the actual value of a prize will not be awarded.

6. PRIZE ACCEPTANCE: Reward Cards are not assignable or transferable by any means, including, without limitation, by sale, gift, seizure, or inheritance, and are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash or prize substitutions. Reward Cards are also subject to the terms of use indicated thereon and the complete Free CANE’S for a Year Reward Card Program Terms then in effect as published at raisingcanes.com/promotions. No substitution or cash redemption is allowed except by Sponsor, who may substitute a prize of equal or greater value if advertised prize becomes unavailable. By accepting a prize, the prize winner consents to Sponsor’s use of his or her name, biographical information, together with any photographs, videos, and/or audio recordings made of the prize winner for advertising purposes without limitation and without additional compensation in any and all media worldwide, except if and where prohibited by law. By accepting a prize, each prize winner further agrees to release Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, and related companies and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents from any and all liability, loss or damage of any kind arising out of or in connection with the prize winner’s participation in the Sweepstakes, or with respect to awarding, receipt, possession, use and/or misuse of any prize. Any tax liability is the responsibility of the prize winner.

7. DISPUTE RESOLUTION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Promotion constitutes agreement that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any Prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in a Promotion), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with a Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Texas.

8. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Further, submission of an entry constitutes acceptance of the decisions of Sponsor and Administrator. Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, any delays or human errors that occur in the processing, transmission or receipt of entries, or for inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, or lost which may be caused directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants’ participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt, redemption or use of any prize. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address for online entry. Any attempt to submit more than one (1) entry per month by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods will void all entries of that person and result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of being conducted as planned, including but not limited to infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, acts of God, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual found to be in violation of these Official Rules or suspected of attempting to disrupt or defraud the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes and Sponsor may prosecute or seek other legal redress against anyone suspected of engaging in these acts.

9. PRIVACY: Sponsor will collect personal information of each person submitting a Sweepstakes entry (“Personal Information”). Please see Sponsor’s website (https://raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy) for its Privacy Policy on use of Personal Information collected in connection with the Sweepstakes. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights, including the right to know the categories and/or specific pieces of Personal Information collected about you, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling Personal Information, and the categories of third parties with whom your Personal Information was shared; to request deletion of Personal Information; to opt-out of the sale of Personal Information; and to non-discrimination based on the exercise of a consumer’s privacy rights. Participation in the Sweepstakes by submission of an entry constitutes acknowledgment and agreement to the terms of Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and the potential uses of Personal Information described therein, and consent, waiver and release of Sponsor for such use, including use by Sponsor or its affiliates for future communications. As set forth in its Privacy Policy, Sponsor does not sell, rent, share, or trade Personal Information with any unaffiliated third parties for money, for their own use, or marketing purposes. If you have any questions about Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, you may contact Sponsor by email at: [email protected] or by mail at: Attention Privacy Request, Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road Plano, TX 75024.

10. WINNER LIST: For the name of each prize winner of a Monthly Sweepstakes Drawing, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Raising Cane’s® Customer Satisfaction Survey Sweepstakes Winner’s List, P.O. Box 278, Woodbridge, NJ 07095to be received no later than thirty (30) days after the calendar month to which you are inquiring.

11. PROMOTION SPONSOR: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road Plano, TX 75024.