Academy & Galley
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 609 - Now Open"
3710 N Citadel Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Phone: +1 719-244-9535
About this Restaurant
Historically, "The Galleon" was a pioneering dual-sided ship that preceded its successors in construction methods, size and warfare capacity. With C609 paving the way as the first Dual Cook Line Kitchen in Colorado, the Crew hopes to reflect the parallel from the legendary ship in the Restaurant.