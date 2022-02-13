RAISING CANE’S® CANIAC® CLUB VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SWIPESTAKES 2023

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase odds of winning. Must be a Caniac® Club member with a Raising Cane’s® restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada (a “Participating Restaurant”) designated in your Caniac Club registration as your “favorite.” Beginning 01/09/23 and ending 01/29/23 (“Entry Period”), enter one time per day, with or without a purchase, by swiping your Caniac Club Card at any Participating Restaurant. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. On 02/13/2022 three potential winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received at Participating Restaurants during the Entry Period. Each Prize includes one Cane’s Gift Basket valued at $100.00 (basket items determined solely by Sponsor), two tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game (date and seat location determined by Sponsor) with a retail value of $405.90, and Free CANE’S® For a Year awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card (“Reward Card”) redeemable during business hours one time per calendar week (Monday-Sunday, excluding holidays) for the fifty-two weeks following issuance (“Redemption Period”), with each redemption good for one free THE BOX COMBO® meal. Reward Card may not be used more than one time per calendar week (Monday-Sunday), and is subject to Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds for failure to redeem a meal during any calendar week of the Redemption Period. The first meal is available when Reward Card is issued and expires the Sunday following issuance (which may result in a partial calendar week for the first usage). Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Reward Card is $602.68. Total ARV of all Prizes is $3,325.74. Potential winners will be notified at the email addresses provided in their Caniac Club registration. Potential winners (or parent/guardian if a minor) required to complete and remit an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release, and a form W-9 (collectively “Prize Claim Forms”) before Prize is awarded, and within two days of the email send date. Winner must return signed Prize Claim Forms and pick up the Prize at the Participating Restaurant designated in the notification email. Promotion is subject to the Promotion Official Rules for Caniac Club promotions, at https://www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club-rules .