Employee Shoe Design Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C. ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT ENTER UNLESS YOU ARE ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE 50 UNITED STATES OR DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AT THE TIME OF PARTICIPATION.

This is an employee contest and is only open to Eligible Crewmembers, as defined in Rule 1 below.

Participation in the Contest is completely voluntary and not a work function for which Crewmembers will be compensated. Use of a personal device (e.g., smart phone, iPad, computer) to participate in the Contest is also voluntary.

Minors must have their parents/guardians’ permission before submitting an Entry.

1. Eligibility: To enter and be eligible for a prize in the Raising Cane’s Shoes for Crews Employee Shoe Design Contest (the “Contest”), sponsored by Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC 6800 Bishop Road Plano, TX 75024 (“Sponsor”), you must meet the definition of an “Eligible Crewmember” which requires that you meet all of the follow qualifications:

a. You must be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States or D.C. (“United States”),

b. You must be 16 years of age or older at time of entry,

c. You must be an hourly employee of Raising Cane’s in good standing (crew or shift manager) at the time of entry, and remain an employee of Raising Cane’s in good standing through the Contest Period (as defined in Rule 2, below), and

Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor or Shoes for Crews, LLC (the “Shoe Manufacturer”), as well as any of their immediate family members (defined as parents, spouses, siblings and children; whether biological, adoptive, step or in-law) or their household members (whether related or not) are not eligible. Void outside the United States and where prohibited by law.

2. Timing: Entry into the Contest begins at 12:00:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on March 7th, 2023 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on March 31st, 2023 ("Entry Period"). The overall Contest begins when the Entry Period begins and ends when the winner has been verified (“Contest Period”).

Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Contest.

3. How to Enter:

a. Step 1. During the Entry Period, Eligible Crewmembers must obtain an official design template (“Design Template”) for the Contest, either in printed format from Sponsor or in digital format at 1LV Crew App or www.Crew.RaisingCanes.com, upon which they will either manually or digitally create an original shoe design (subject to Design Requirements set forth in Rule 4, below) (“Shoe Design”).

b. Step 2. Go to Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2MHC7KD (the “Entry Site”) and enter your first and last name, the restaurant location where you are a crewmember, and upload the Design Template containing your Shoe Design (together, this is your “Entry”).

c. The only way to enter the Contest is by completing and submitting an Entry on the Entry Site in accordance with these Official Rules during the Entry Period.

d. Limit one Entry per Eligible Crewmember per day, regardless of whether you work at more than one location.

e. Upon uploading an Entry, the Eligible Crewmember shall be deemed an “Entrant.”

4. Design Requirements: Each Entry is subject to the following requirements, as determined by Sponsor and Shoes for Crews, in their sole discretion:

a. Shoe Design must be original, except for Required Elements (see Rule 4.b.).

b. Shoe Design must contain one of the Required Elements contained in Exhibit A (such element may be included digitally or drawn by hand).

c. All written content in the Entry must be in English.

d. Entry (a) must not have been previously published; (b) must not have been submitted in previous competitions; (c) must not have been submitted as school work; (d) must not have been completed for compensation; and (e) must not have received previous awards.

e. Entry must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity rights or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity.

f. Entry cannot use the names, images, voices, likenesses or other indicia or references to any person, living or dead (“Identity”), other than Entrant’s own Identity.

g. Entry cannot use trademarks, logos or trade dress (“Marks”) other than Sponsor’s Marks.

h. Entry cannot defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Sponsor, or any other parties (including individuals or entities) (“Third Parties), or any products or services of Sponsor or Third Parties.

i. Entry cannot contain content that:

i. is sexually explicit or suggestive;

ii. is violent or promoting violence toward others;

iii. is inconsistent with a “G” audience rating;

iv. is derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group;

v. is profane or pornographic, or contains nudity;

vi. is illegal or violates any law;

vii. contains or suggests materially dangerous, inappropriate or irresponsible behavior

viii. promotes the use of alcohol, drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons;

ix. promotes a political agenda or message;

x. is obscene or offensive;

xi. endorses any form of hate;

xii. is inconsistent with the desired image to which Sponsor wishes to be associated.

5. Initial Judging: All eligible Shoe Designs received during the Entry Period will be judged by a qualified panel of judges based on the following judging criteria, each given equal weight:

a. Originality of Shoe Design

b. How well the Shoe Design brings the Raising Cane’s brand to life

c. How well the Shoe Design showcases Cane’s culture to “Work Hard and Have Fun”

d. How well the Required Element is incorporated into the overall Shoe Design

e. Capability to translate to printable material

The ten (10) Shoe Designs that receive the highest overall scores in the Initial Judging (“Semi-Finalist Designs”) will be presented to Shoe Manufacturer to confirm the Shoe Designs are acceptable from a manufacturing/printing/production perspective (“Shoe Manufacturer Design Approval”). The five (5) Semi-Finalist Designs that received the highest scores in the Initial Judging and that also receive Shoe Manufacturer Design Approval will be named the “Finalist Designs” and will move on to Crewmember Voting to determine the winning Shoe Design (“Winning Design”).

In the event of a tie, the tie will be broken based on the tied Entry that scores higher in the Originality category.

6. Crewmember Voting: The five Finalist Designs are expected to be posted on Sponsor’s 1LV app for voting starting at 8:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 and once posted will be available for voting for 8 days after posting (the “Voting Period”) ending at 11:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday April 26th. Crewmembers can vote on their 1LV account to vote or through www.Crew.RaisingCanes.com, and should vote for the Shoe Design that they think would be the best design to appear on Raising Cane’s crew shoes. Limit one vote per crewmember.

Automated, script, macro or robotic votes will be disqualified. Any attempt to submit more than one vote per crewmember per day through fraudulent means (including, but not limited to creating more than one account or signing in as someone other than yourself) will be disqualified and is also grounds for termination. Voting information and final votes cast for each Finalist Design may or may not be disclosed, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Finalist Design that receives the most valid votes during the Voting Period will be named the “Winning Shoe Design,” and the Entrant who submitted the Winning Shoe Design will be named the winner (“Winner”) and awarded the prize as detailed in Rule 9 (“Prize”), subject to verification.

7. Prize: One (1) Prize is available to be awarded to the verified Winner consisting of the honor of having their Winning Shoe Design produced on shoes (“Winning Design Shoes”) sold through the Shoes for Crews website exclusively to Raising Cane’s crewmembers, recognition on the 1LV app, and a complimentary pair of the Winning Design Shoes. Approximate Retail Value: $30. Please allow approximately six months for delivery of Winning Design Shoes due to production time required by Shoe Manufacturer.

Taxes on Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner, and Prize value may be reflected in the employee’s tax statement.

Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and must be accepted as awarded, with no substitutions of any kind, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion, if featured Prize becomes unavailable. Winner acknowledges that Sponsor has not made nor is in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose.

8. Finalist and Winner Notification: Finalists and potential Winner will be notified by their store manager. If your eligibility status changes before the Contest Period ends, you may be disqualified and the next highest scoring Entry may fill your spot, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Potential Winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Assignment or Rights and Release of Liability/Publicity (“Prize Claim Form”), provided to them by Sponsor and which must be returned within ten (10) days of notification, or potential Winner may be disqualified.

If any potential Winner is no longer employed at Raising Cane’s at the time the Contest Winner is determined, or if potential Winner fails to return their completed and signed Prize Claim Form within the time frame specified, or if potential Winner is determined to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential Winner is determined to be ineligible, that potential winner may be disqualified and the Prize forfeited, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. In such circumstances, Sponsor may award the forfeited Prize to the Entrant with the next highest scoring Finalist Design.

9. Grant of Rights Upon Entry: By submitting an Entry, each Entrant hereby grants to Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, assigns, licensees, designees and legal representatives (“Authorized Users”) the irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide digital and other rights to use, reproduce, edit, market, store, distribute, have distributed, publicly and privately display, communicate, publicly and privately perform, transmit, have transmitted, create derivative works based upon, and promote the Entry, in whole or in part, edited or unedited, for editorial, commercial, promotional, merchandising, and all other purposes now known or hereafter developed. In addition, unless prohibited by law, by submitting an Entry in this Contest, each Entrant agrees that Sponsor and other Authorized Users may use Entrant’s name and/or likeness, statements or quotes, in connection with the Entry or with publicity relating to the Contest. Upon request, Entrants agree that they will sign a separate written agreement provided by Sponsor confirming this license and authorization. In the case of minor Entrants, such minors represent and warrant that they will obtain their parent/guardians permission to participate in the Contest prior to submitting an Entry, and that upon request, such parent/legal guardian will sign such written agreement on minor Entrant’s behalf. Entrants understand that if an Entry is displayed online, it may be subject to third party comments that will be publicly viewable, and further, such Entry may also be saved, shared, and/or further emailed by such third parties on the internet or otherwise, and Sponsor, Authorized Parties and the other Released Parties (as defined below) shall have no liability for such third-party actions. Sponsor, at its sole discretion, may add or remove any Entry from the media it controls at any time for whatever reason.

10. Assignment of Copyright in Winning Entry: By submitting an Entry and signing the Prize Claim Form and/or accepting the Prize, the Winner hereby assigns to Shoes for Crews, LLC all right, title, and interest that Winner has in the Winning Shoe Design and agrees to waive any moral rights in and to the Shoe Design.

11. Miscellaneous. Any illegible, incomplete, or damaged Entries, will be void, regardless of whether damage occurs after the Entry comes into Sponsor’s possession. By entering, each Entrant represents and warrants that he or she has complied with the requirements set forth in these Official Rules. Entries become Sponsor’s property and will not be returned. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and the judges and/or Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to this Contest.

12. Release of Liability. By entering this Contest, each Entrant hereby waives, releases, indemnifies and holds harmless Raising Cane’s LLC, Authorized Users, Shoes for Crews, LLC, any entities involved in the production, administration, execution or fulfilment of this Contest, and all of their affiliated companies, owners, officers, directors, shareholders, employees, contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, expenses, costs (including reasonable attorneys' fees) and liabilities (including settlements) (collectively “Loss”) that Entrant may now or hereafter have in any jurisdiction with respect to Entrant’s participation in the Contest, any Authorized Party’s use of an Entry, or any Loss due to Winner’s possession, use or mis-use of any Prize awarded in connection herewith. Entrants agree not to instigate, support, maintain, or authorize any action, claim, or lawsuit against Sponsor or the other Released Parties, on the grounds that any use of their Entry, or any derivative works, infringe or violate any of Entrant’s rights therein.

13. General Conditions. This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Winning a Prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth with these Official Rules. All incomplete or non-conforming Entries will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for inaccurate Entry information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest or any portion thereof for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity of the Contest (or any portion thereof), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Neither Sponsor nor any of the Released Parties are responsible for and shall not be liable for damaged or misdirected postal mailings, shipping or delivery issues, or for any electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind, including without limitation, server malfunction or for any human, typographical, printing or other errors relating to or in connection with this Contest. All disputes related to this Contest, the prizes awarded, or these Official Rules shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to conflicts of laws rules in the federal and state courts within the State of Texas and in Collin County.

14. Winners’ Lists. The first name and initial of the last name of the Winner and the Local Restaurant where they came from will be announced at the conclusion of the Contest on the 1LV app.

15. Privacy. Any personal information submitted online is subject to the privacy policy posted on at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy.



Exhibit A

Each Shoe Design must contain one (1) of the following Required Elements: