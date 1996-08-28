RAISING CANE’S® SUPER GIRL SURF PRO ON-SITE DRAWING OFFICIAL RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win a Drawing. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning a Drawing.

1. Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024 (the “Sponsor”).

2. Overview: To celebrate the 2023 Super Girl Surf Pro event, Sponsor is offering a sweepstakes drawing (the “Drawing”) in which eligible participants have a chance to win a free prize.

3. Eligibility: A Drawing is open only to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, excluding New York and Florida, who are at least 13 years old. Entrants who are not the legal age of majority in their state of residence (which is 18 years of age in all states except Alabama, where it is 19, and Mississippi where it is 21) must have permission from their parent/legal guardian to participate in the Drawing, and a parent/legal guardian must sign a liability/publicity release to receive a prize. Employees of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C., their affiliated companies and advertising/promotion agencies, as well as immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children; whether biological, adopted, step or in-law) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee are not eligible. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Drawing.

4. Drawing Details:

a. Drawing Entry Period: The entry period for the Drawing will begin at 10:00am local time and will end at 6:00pm local time each day on 9/22/23 – 9/24/23.

b. How to Enter: Eligible entrants must complete an official entry form with their name, mailing address, and email address, deposit it in the official entry box during the Drawing Entry Period. Limit one entry per person. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

c. Winner Selection: Once the Entry Period ends on the second day, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select one entry to be the winner, subject to verification (the “Drawing Winner”). Drawing Winner will be contacted at the email address provided on the entry form. If an email notification is returned as undeliverable or if a potential Drawing Winner fails to respond as directed or within time permitted in the notification email, that potential Drawing Winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Drawing Entry Period.

d. Prizes: 1 prizes will be available for the Drawing as follows:

i. “Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (a “Reward Card”) and good for 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal (each a “Meal”) 3 times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $452.01.

e. How to Claim a Prize. To claim a Prize, potential Drawing Winner must sign the Liability/Publicity Release provided by Sponsor in the winner notification email and return it to a Participating Restaurant (defined below) within five (5) days. Upon visiting the Participating Restaurant and returning the signed form, Drawing Winner will be handed the Prize.

“Participating Restaurants”:

· Raising Cane’s Santee : 8867 Cuyamaca St, Santee, CA 92071

· Raising Cane’s Vista : 303 Vista Village Dr, Vista, CA 92083

· Raising Cane’s San Marcos : 105 S Las Posas Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

· Raising Cane’s Mira Mesa : 8223 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

· Raising Cane’s Escondido : 1280 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029

· Raising Cane’s Chula Vista : 512 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

· Raising Cane’s Rancho San Diego : 2991 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

Except where prohibited by law, if a potential Drawing Winner does not sign a Liability/Publicity Release within the permitted time frame, the Prize will be forfeited and Sponsor will have the option (in its sole discretion) to select an alternate winner. Failure to respond as indicated will result in forfeiture of the Prize. Unclaimed Prizes may not be awarded.

5. Prize Acceptance: No cash equivalent, transfer, or substitution of any prize (collectively referred to as a “Prize”), except by Sponsor who reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a Prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value if featured Prize becomes unavailable. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their Prizes. If potential winner of a Drawing prize is a minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence, entrant’s parent or legal guardian must sign the Liability/Publicity Release on minor’s behalf before prize will be awarded. If potential minor winner’s parent or legal guardian is unable or unwilling to sign the Liability/Publicity Release within the time frame specified for that process, then that potential winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may elect to award the Drawing prize to an alternate, in its sole discretion. Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon.

6. Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Drawing and/or accepting a Prize, all participants and winners agree to the use by Sponsor, and those authorized by Sponsor, of such participant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, demographic profile, hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

7. General Conditions: The Drawing is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify a Drawing, or any part of it, if any fraud, human error or any other factor impairs the integrity of a Drawing or reflects poorly upon Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be interfering with the operation of a Drawing or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules or an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision.

8. Release of Liability: By participating in this Drawing and/or accepting a Prize, participants and Prize winners agree to release and hold harmless Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, and all of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and each of their respective affiliated companies and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, contractors and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in a Drawing or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Prize.

9. Limitations of Liability: Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) lost, stolen, or damaged property or Prizes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or conducting a Drawing; (3) human error that may occur in the administration of a Drawing; or (4) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in a Drawing or receipt or use or misuse of a Prize

RELEASED PARTIES HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) A DRAWING; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY SPONSOR IN ADMINISTERING A DRAWING; (IV) ANY BREACH OF SECURITY BEYOND SPONSOR’S REASONABLE CONTROL; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT A DRAWING MADE BY RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY.

The limitations of liability apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability or other basis, even if Released Parties or their representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED THE ARV OF THE PRIZE.

10. Dispute Resolution/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Promotion constitutes agreement that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any Prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in a Promotion), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with a Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the state of Texas.

11. Privacy: Information collected in connection with this Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy/.

12. Winners List: For a list of major (ARV $25 or more) Prize winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to Raising Cane’s Super Girl Surf Pro On-Site Drawing, ATTN: Legal Department, Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, for receipt no later than 30 days following the end of a Drawing.