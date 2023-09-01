RAISING CANE’S® KATY, TX “KICKIN’ FOR CHICKEN” PROMOTION

OFFICIAL RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning.

THE PROMOTION IS INTENDED FOR VIEWING IN THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY UNITED STATES LAW. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024 (the “Sponsor”).

2. Eligibility: The Raising Cane’s® Katy, TX “Kickin’ for Chicken” Promotion (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of the state of Texas who (a) are 13 years of age or older; (b) are enrolled in the Katy, TX Independent School District (“Katy ISD”) as a 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade student as of September 1, 2023 of this Promotion and through the winner verification and prize awarding (“throughout the Promotion”), (c) are in good academic and disciplinary standing at Katy ISD as determined and reported to Sponsor by Katy ISD throughout the Promotion, and (d) are not employees of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C., or any of their affiliated companies and advertising/promotion agencies, nor are they a sibling, child, parent or spouse of any such employee, nor are they living in the same household as any such employee (“Eligible Students”). For purposes of these Official Rules (“Rules”), a sibling, child or parent is defined to include those who are biological, adopted, step or in-law; and those living in the same house need not be related and include anyone who lived in the same house in the three months prior to the start date of this Promotion. Void where prohibited by law. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.

3. Student Selection and Dates: Before each of the Katy ISD football games hosted at Legacy Stadium in Katy ISD listed below (each a “Game”), the Katy ISD will designate teachers who will each nominate a single Eligible Student from the schools underlined below (“Nominated Student”).

Sept 8: Taylor vs. Cinco Ranch

Sept 15: Tompkins vs. Cinco Ranch

Sept 22: Katy vs. Mayde Creek

Sept 23: Jordan vs. Paetow

Sept 29: Katy vs. Jordan

October 13: Morton Ranch vs Tompkins

October 20: Paetow vs. Seven Lakes

October 27: Seven Lakes vs. Katy

November 2: Taylor vs. Katy

Before each Game, the Katy ISD will randomly select one potential winner from among all Nominated Students for Game (students nominated for prior Games will not roll over to drawings for subsequent Games) (the “Potential Participant”) who will participate in the “Kickin’ for Chicken” field goal kicking promotional event (the “Kickin’ for Chicken Event”) at the Game. The Potential Participant and his/her parent or legal guardian will be notified by email by Katy ISD prior to the game (the “Notification”). The Notification will contain an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release (where legal), and W-9 form (“Participant Forms”). The Potential Participant (if over 18) or the Potential Participant’s parent or legal guardian (if the Potential Participant is under the age of 18) must complete, sign and return the Participant Forms (where legally permissible to mandate), prior to halftime during the Game in order for the Potential Participant to be verified as that Game’s participant in the Kickin’ for Chicken Event (the “Participant”) and to attempt to kick a field goal from the 10 yard line. Failure to complete, sign and return the required Participant Forms prior to halftime will result in disqualification, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

If due to weather or other unforeseen events a Game is postponed to a later date in the 2023 Football Season, the Kickin’ for Chicken Event will be postponed to that later date, as long as the Game remains a home game at the Katy ISD football field during the 2023 Football Season. If a Game is cancelled, is postponed but will not take place at Legacy Stadium in Katy ISD, or is postponed past the 2023 Football Season, that “Kickin’ for Chicken” event will be canceled and no prizes will be awarded in connection with that event.

4. How the Kickin’ for Chicken Event Works: At each of the Games during the 2023 Football Season, the Participant will be placed on the 10 yard line of the football field with a football provided by Sponsor. The Participant must use his/her foot wearing a standard non-enhanced shoe (and no other equipment, apparatus or devices) to kick a field goal into the designated endzone.

5. Prize:

If the Participant successfully kicks a field goal, he/she will win Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (a “Reward Card”) and good for 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal (each a “Meal”) 3 times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) prize is $382.

If the Participant does not successfully kick a field goal, he/she will win a Raising Cane’s gift basket with an ARV each of $50.

Total ARV for all prizes available to be awarded in this Promotion ranges from $450-$3,438, depending on which prize each Participant wins. The maximum prize value available to be awarded is $3,438.

6. Grant of Rights: By participating in the Promotion Participants (or their parents/legal guardians, if such Participants are minors) agree to Sponsor photographing, videotaping or otherwise recording the Kickin’ for Chicken Event, interviewing the Participant (collectively “Footage”), and using the Participant’s name, photo, likeness, statements and Footage for advertising, promotional and publicity purposes in any and all media, including without limitation on Sponsor’s social media sites, during and after the Promotion without limitation or further compensation or approval.

7. Responsibility, Odds, Verification Process: Katy ISD is solely responsible for method of nominating Eligible Students and for conducting the random drawing to determine Participants. Odds of being selected as a Participant depend on the number of Eligible Students selected for each drawing. Sponsor, its affiliated companies, suppliers, distributors, prize suppliers, and advertising/promotion agencies, and all of their respective employees, officers, directors, representatives, agents, contractors and assigns (collectively the “Released Parties”) shall have no obligation or liability with respect to Katy ISD’s nomination or Participant selection process. If Notification is returned as undeliverable or if Eligible Participant (or his/her parent/legal guardian, where applicable) fails to: (a) respond as directed to the Notification, (b) appear at the designated place, date and time for the Kickin’ for Chicken Event, (c) maintain eligibility as required by these Official Rules, or (d) otherwise follow the directions of the Sponsor or these Official Rules, that Eligible Participant may be disqualified from the Promotion and forfeit any prize claim, as determined in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. In such case, if sufficient time remains before the Game’s Kickin’ for Chicken Event, Sponsor may select an alternate Eligible Student to participate in the Kickin’ for Chicken Event, in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. If after the Kickin’ for Chicken Event begins, if (a) the Participant fails to comply with any of Sponsor’s directions, (b) Participant declines the prize, (c) Participant engages in inappropriate behavior during the Kickin’ for Chicken Event or at the Game, or (d) if Sponsor determines that a Participant is ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, such potential winner may be disqualified and will forfeit any claim to the prize, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

8. Additional Prize Details: Prize may not be transferred, and no cash redemptions or substitution of prize is allowed, except by Sponsor who reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value if a featured prize becomes unavailable. Winner (or minor winner’s parent/legal guardian) is solely responsible for any taxes on their prize(s). As required by law, Sponsor may issue an IRS Form 1099 for the fair market value of prize(s), and potential winner may be required to provide a tax identification number or social security number as part of the verification process. Once a prize is claimed, Sponsor is not responsible for winner’s use or non-use of a prize. Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded.

9. Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a Prize, all participants and winners agree to the use by Sponsor, and those authorized by Sponsor, of such participant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, demographic profile, hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

10. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Promotion, or any part of it, if any fraud, human error or any other factor impairs the integrity of the Promotion or reflects poorly upon Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be interfering with the operation of the Promotion or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules or an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision.

11. Release of Liability: By participating in this Promotion and/or accepting a prize, participants and prize winner agree to release and hold harmless the Released Parties, any social media platforms on which the Promotion is advertised, and Katy ISD (“All Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Promotion or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize.

12. Limitations of Liability: All Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) lost, stolen or damaged property or prizes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or conducting of the Promotion; (3) human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion; or (4) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of the prize.

RELEASED PARTIES HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) ANY PORTION OF, OR THE WHOLE OF, THE PROMOTION OR PRIZE; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY SPONSOR IN ADMINISTERING THE PROMOTION, OR ANY PARTY THEREOF; (IV) ANY BREACH OF SECURITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROMOTION; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT THE PROMOTION MADE BY RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY.

The foregoing limitations of liability apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability or other basis, even if Released Parties or their representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED THE ARV OF THE PRIZE.

13. Dispute Resolution/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Promotion constitutes agreement that (a) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (b) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (c) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in the Promotion), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Texas.

14. Privacy: Information collected in connection with this Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy/

15. Winner’s List: For the first name and last initial of the winners of this Promotion, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to Raising Cane’s Katy, TX Kickin’ for Chicken, Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, for receipt no later than 30 days following the end of the Promotion.

© 2023 Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C.