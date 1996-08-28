Raising Cane’s First 200 NY Times Square Trucker Hat and Be Our Guest Card Giveaway

Official Rules

On the grand opening day at the new restaurant located at 1501 Broadway, NY 10036, Cane’s will give away a Raising Cane’s® trucker hat with a Be Our GuestTM (“BOG”) reward card (“Hat/BOG”) to each in-person member of a customer-party purchasing a combo meal, while Hat/BOG supplies last (200 Hat/BOG prizes will be available for this promotion). Winners of the Lucky 20 New Yorkers Times Square Sweepstakes promotion conducted just prior to the restaurant’s opening are not eligible to receive a Hat/BOG. A line may form outside the restaurant to seek admittance once the restaurant opens (“Hat/BOG Giveaway Line”). Hat/BOGs will be awarded for each combo meal purchased for each person present with the party making the purchase and are not limited to 1 per ordering party. You cannot obtain a Hat/BOG for a combo meal purchased for someone who is not on-site. (Example: if a customer purchases 3 combo meals and 3 Hat/BOG prizes are still available, that customer will receive 3 Hat/BOG prizes if there are at least 3 persons in the ordering party on-site; but if the customer is alone and orders 3 combo meals, the customer will only receive 1 Hat/BOG). Trucker hat is one size fits all. BOG reward card is redeemable for one THE BOX COMBO® meal at any participating Raising Cane’s restaurant (additional terms printed on the BOG card apply). ARV per Hat/BOG: $33.04. Total ARV of all Hat/BOG prizes in this sales promotion is $6,608.00.