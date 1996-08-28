Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers®

Pumpkin Decorating Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Contest Name: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Pumpkin Decorating Contest (the “Contest”).

Contest Dates: Contest registration is scheduled to begin at 12:00:01 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on 10/17/2023 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET on 10/27/2023 (the “Entry Period”). Contest judging period to begin at 12:00:01 am ET on 10/28/2023 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET on 10/31/2023 (the “Judging Period”). The Contest Administrator’s computer system shall be the official timekeeper. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void outside of the fifty (50) United States and D.C., and wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Who may Enter: Contest is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. who are age 18 or older as of date of entry, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued ID (“Entrant”), except the following persons who are not eligible to enter, participate or win:

a. Employees, officers, and directors of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, (“Sponsor and Administrator”), each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this Contest (collectively “Released Parties), and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this Contest, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grandchildren) and each of their respective spouses.

How to Enter: Create an original photo that shows an image of your own Raising Cane’s themed decorated pumpkin (“Photo”). (Note: no purchase of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® product or merchandise is necessary. Photo of decorated pumpkin may include a photographic image of any logo or product image, packaging, merchandise, or printed image of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers®.) After creating your Photo, access the Instagram application on your compatible mobile device. and confirm you are following or follow Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® (@raisingcanes) During the Entry Period, post the Photo through your own public Instagram account, and use the hashtag #CanesPumpkinContest (the “Entry”). NOTE: To enter the Contest, you must be an active holder of a non-private Instagram account (holders of private accounts may not enter using this method). If you do not have the Instagram application, you may download it through the application store on your mobile device. The Instagram application is free, and Instagram’s Terms of Use apply. For details, visit http://instagram.com/legal/terms/. Submitted Photos will appear on Instagram under the hashtag #CanesPumpkinContest. If you enter using a mobile device on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to a Wi-Fi network), your carrier’s text and data rates will apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges demanded by your wireless carrier. All Entries must be posted by 11:59p ET on 10/27/2023 to be eligible.

Maximum of one Entry per person. Each Entry requires a unique Photo that has not previously been entered in the Contest. Each participant must submit an Entry on his/her own behalf. Any Entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s name, email address, Instagram account or Photo, or providing any false email addresses or information, will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any prize. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries allowed by using same, multiple/different emails, identities, or any other methods void that participant's Entries and that participant may be disqualified. No mechanically produced or automated entries permitted. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such Entries will be deemed void. False and/or deceptive Entries or acts, including misrepresentation of age, shall render such entries ineligible.

All Entries in the Contest become the sole property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Each Entrant agrees that their submitted Entry (Photo) may be viewed by the public. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Entry at any time that is not in compliance with these Official Rules. All Entries must conform to the submission requirements as outlined above and below, or it may be disqualified and not considered for the Contest.

Any other individuals (if any) included in an Entry, must be 18 or older and must provide Entrant with express consent and permission for their images to be included and submitted in the Contest, and such Entrant is solely responsible for obtaining all authorizations or approvals. The individual who submitted the Entry shall be designated as the official Entrant participating in the Contest, regardless of any other individuals included in the Entry, and shall be the only individual eligible for any resulting prize award (see below). Any Entry completed and submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s name or Instagram account, or use of any unauthorized Photo submissions will be disqualified.

All Entries must include all required information. Any Entry with incorrect, incomplete or illegible information, or other inaccurate information will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incorrect, illegible, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or damaged Entries, or for Entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these Official Rules, or for any entry not submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, human error, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, failures, omissions, interruptions, deletions, or defects of any phone or cellular phone provider, network computer online systems, computer equipment, servers, or software, including any injury or damage to Entrant or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Contest; or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer, phone line or cellular transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be disqualified.

In the event of a dispute as to any Entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account, or email address used to register or submit the Entry, will be deemed to be the registrant and s/he must be eligible according to these Official Rules. The “authorized account holder” is the Instagram account holder of the account name used to post the Photo. The “authorized email account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Proof of being the authorized account holder may be required.

By participating and submitting an Entry, Entrant agrees that Sponsor and participating parties are authorized to contact Entrant via email, mail, phone, text, Instagram message or any other form of media to make Entrant aware of information pertinent to the Contest, and to distribute information regarding the Sponsor(s) featured products, special events or promotional offers. Entrants may opt-out of any further email communication at any time by simply replying REMOVE to any email message, or following the provided opt-out instructions. Any available opt-in opportunities are not required to enter the Contest, and checking the opt-in boxes will not improve your chances of winning.

By registering and submitting an Entry, you affirm that you have read and accepted these Official Rules. The laws of the United States apply to and govern this Contest and any claims must be raised and resolved in the United States. Any information collected by registering and entering the Contest shall be used only in a manner consistent with these Official Rules and with Administrator’s Privacy Policy. By entering the Contest, each Entrant agrees that s/he may be contacted, recorded and/or broadcasted by Sponsor, and that his/her photo submission may be used, promoted, released, broadcasted or published by Sponsor in any manner related to the promotion or advertising of the Contest.

Collection and use of information collected in connection with the Contest will be in accordance with the Contest Sponsor’s Privacy Policy as posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy.

General Photo Entry Submission Requirements:

(a) Each Entry must be submitted in a format as accepted by Instagram;

(b) Must be the Entrant’s own original creation;

(c) Any Photo that is not properly submitted or received for any reason, including any technical difficulties, upload failures; failures to save or properly store the Photo; busy signals, efforts of hackers; or any lost or disconnected internet connections, will be disqualified.

Privacy: Sponsor is committed to protecting privacy. To enter the Contest, Entrants must complete an official Entry with Entrant’s name and phone number. Winners must provide shipping information disclosing their name, address, and phone number. The information on the Entry will only be used for selecting winners and giving away prizes. Sponsor may retain any Entry and winner selection information for recordkeeping purposes, but the information will not be used for any other purposes, except as described in these Official Rules. Sponsor does not sell any personal information collected as part of this Contest. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights regarding the processing of your personal information. For more information about exercising your rights and our data collection and processing practices generally, please review our Privacy Statement at www.raisingcanes.com.

Additional Photo Submission Requirements: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any Photo submission for any reason that it considers to not be appropriate for the Contest. Photo restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following requirements:

· not be, or ever have been, submitted in any competition, contest or contest of any kind;

· not use any name, likeness, photograph, or any other identifying element, in whole or in part, of any person, living or dead, without permission;

· not be subject to any third-party agreement or require payment or incurrence of any sums to obtain further permissions of any person or entity as a result of its use or exploitation of the idea or rights therein or portions, or modified versions or derivative works thereof;

· except as relates to the Sponsor’s brand or approved partners, not include trademarks, logos, or copyrighted material not owned by Entrant or material that is used without permission (including but not limited to company names, photographs, works of art, or images published on any media) or that otherwise infringes or violates the rights of any third party (including but not limited to, copyrights, trademarks, patents, trade secrets, logos, contract and licensing rights, rights of publicity or privacy, moral rights (i.e., “droit morale”), or any other intellectual property rights);

· not feature, refer to, or mention any companies or brands in competition with Sponsor;

· not include any unauthorized photos or plagiarism of any kind;

· not be considered harmful to minors in any way;

· not contain nudity, inappropriate, indecent, sexually explicit, pornographic, or obscene content or images (which shall be determined by Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion);

· not contain any political or politically themed or motivated messages, statements, or images;

· not defame, slander, libel, misrepresent, or contain disparaging remarks or any other content that could adversely affect the name, reputation, or goodwill of Sponsor or any other individuals and/or entities affiliated or associated with Sponsor, the Contest, or any prizes, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of Sponsor;

· not depict or include images that may be considered unlawful, harmful, threatening, violent, abusive, harassing, tortuous, defamatory, vulgar, libelous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially, religiously, ethnically or otherwise objectionable in any manner as solely determined by Sponsor;

· not communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate;

· not contain any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, e-mail addresses or street address;

· if any Photo entry appears to duplicate any other Photo Entries or if multiples of the same Photo are submitted, only one Photo will be considered (as solely determined by Sponsor and all others will not be eligible or accepted.

Representation and Release of Rights to Photo Submission: By submitting any Entry, each Entrant represents that s/he has sole and exclusive ownership and proprietary rights of all Photo images submitted; has full permission of all parties within Photo to publish and release their images and actions shown within the Photo; and agrees that each Photo becomes the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor, and Sponsor may publish, display, promote, advertised or utilize Photo in any manner of its choosing in relation to the promotion or advertising of the Contest or Sponsor, including posting of the Photo on Sponsor’s website or any Social Media channel. Entry into the Contest and upload of any Photo, constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use that Entrant’s Photo, name, city and state of residence and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide in perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. Photo entry submissions will not be acknowledged or returned by Sponsor.

Sponsor reserves the right to request from any Entrant at any time proof, in a form acceptable to Sponsor, of any permission required or possibly required to use such Entrant’s Photo submission Entry. Failure to provide such proof, if requested, may disqualify such Entry from the Contest.

Judging of Photo Submissions – Determination of Prize Winners: During the Judging Period, a panel of judges as solely determined and appointed by Sponsor shall review, select and designate a maximum of five (5) winning Entries (see prize description below) from among all eligible Photo submissions received (see judging criteria below).

The eligible Entrants who submitted a selected Entry shall be designated as a potential winner (“Potential Winners”), subject to verification of eligibility, and compliance with these Official Rules. Only the Entrants whose Photo submission is selected by the judges shall be eligible to claim the grand prize award.

Photo submissions shall be judged by a Sponsor/Administrator-appointed panel of judges (“Judges”) pursuant to the following guidelines, requirements and criteria in the determination of the winning photo submission(s):

· Photo that demonstrates creativity (33.3% of score);

· Photo that best represents the Sponsor’s brand image and spirit in a positive manner (33.3% of score);

· Photo that elicits best emotional response from Judges (33.3% of score)

Winner Notification: Each Potential Winner will be notified initially by direct message to the Potential Winner’s Instagram account. Sponsor and Administrator each expressly disclaim any and all liability in connection with an inability to contact a Potential Winner due to the configuration of his/her Instagram privacy settings. With regard to Instagram, you are advised to “follow” the official Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® account on Instagram (@raisingcanes) so that Sponsor or Administrator will be able to contact you if your Entry is selected.

If the Administrator is unsuccessful in its attempt to reach a Potential Winner via direct message within 48-hours of the initial notification attempt to the Instagram account associated with that Entrant’s Entry, then Entrant may be disqualified, and an alternate Potential Winner may be designated from among the remaining eligible Entries and notified following the procedures outlined above.

During prize winner notification, a Potential Winner must verify his/her eligibility, and indicate a willingness and ability to accept the prize. Potential Winner may then receive official notification via email delivery. If a Potential Winner does not meet the eligibility requirements, or elects to decline the prize, s/he will be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate Potential Winner will be designated from among all remaining Entries received as set forth above and notified per the procedures outlined above. Any disqualified Entrant will not receive any alternate prize substitution or compensation of any kind. There is a maximum of one (1) prize per person and per household in this Contest. Decisions of the Sponsor/Administrator in the selection and determination of winners and all matters relating to this Contest are final and binding.

All of the following may apply to confirmed winners (each a “Winner”): 1) Winner may be required to complete and return, within 5 business days of date of receipt, a prize acceptance form, an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability/publicity release (where permitted); 2) Winner must present a copy of a valid social security card and a valid driver’s license (or other valid government issued photo ID) as a condition of receiving a prize; 3) Winner will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the actual value of prizes won if a prize value equals or exceeds $600; and 4) Winner is responsible for paying all applicable taxes (including, but not limited to all local, state and federal taxes) on any prize awarded. Failure to collect or properly claim a prize in accordance with these Official Rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, Winner will not receive a prize substitution or compensation of any kind, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein.

Grand Prize: Five (5) prizes (each a “Prize”) will be awarded in this Contest. Winners will be eligible to receive the Prize, which is “Free Cane’s for a Year,” which will be awarded to each Winner in the form of a Raising Cane’s® Reward Card (the “Reward Card”), good for up to three (3) Raising Cane’s® THE BOX COMBO® meals per calendar month at any participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant, starting the first month the Reward Card is awarded plus twelve (12) consecutive months. Reward Card subject to its terms, conditions and limitations. Upon activation, the Reward Card may be used at any participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant. The Reward Card is limited to one (1) meal per use. Further, the maximum value per use is for one (1) THE BOX COMBO® meal including tax. The Reward Card will be automatically loaded with three (3) The Box Combo® meals on the 1st of each month, and, if not used during that month, will expire at 11:59 p.m. CST on the last day of the month. Any meal not redeemed by the end of the scheduled month will be forfeited, and the unused meal will never be awarded. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of each Reward Card is up to $529.00. Any difference between the stated ARV and the actual value of a prize will not be awarded.

Total ARV of all available prize awards: $2,645. All merchandise items are awarded ‘as is’ without warranty, express or implied. Winners must accept delivery of prize in the method as solely determined and designated by Sponsor. Prize shall be shipped only to the designated Winner residential address as submitted during winner notification, via the shipping carrier as determined and designated by Sponsor (i.e. UPS, USPS or other Sponsor designated carrier), or as otherwise specified by Sponsor. Allow 4-6 weeks for prize delivery.

Once shipped, prize shall be considered as awarded and delivered, and Sponsor shall not be responsible for actual receipt of delivery by Winner. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any lost, late, undelivered, misdirected, damaged or stolen delivery; or any incorrect delivery address provided by Winner during registration or prize claim. In the event of any delivery issues, including undelivered, misdirected, lost or stolen deliveries, Sponsor shall have no responsibility to replace the prize award, and prize award shall not be substituted by Sponsor with any alternate prize award or compensation. Winner shall look solely to designated shipper/carrier for any lost, damaged, stolen or mis-delivered packages and not to Sponsor for any delivery issues.

Additional Rules and Conditions: All costs and expenses related to prize acceptance, delivery, redemption, or use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Winner. All prize components are non-transferable, and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. All prize components are awarded as is, without any warranty, express or implied, by Sponsor. A properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Any unclaimed prize or prize component will not be awarded. A Prize may not be awarded if no or too few eligible Entries are received.

In the event an Entrant wins and is later found to be in violation of these Official Rules, Winner will be required to forfeit the Prize or to reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the Prize if such violation is discovered after Winner has used the Prize.

Entrants agree to hold all Released Parties harmless from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, including injury or death arising out of or relating to Entrant’s participation in this Contest, acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or participation in prize-related activities, and to assume all liability thereof. Released Parties shall not be liable to Winner or any other person for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Released Parties’ control. Sponsor and Released Parties disclaim all liability for the inability of an Entrant to complete or continue a Entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond Sponsor’s control and any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile phone related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these Official Rules, errors in connection with the printing or advertising of this Contest, administration, execution or fulfillment of the Contest, including the cancellation of the Contest, the processing of Entries, or in the announcement of Potential Winners.

Entrants are restricted to use of ordinary and typical computer equipment, mobile phone equipment, Internet access and cellular networks. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any Entrant who tampers or attempts to tamper with or abuse the Entry process in any way or who is otherwise in violation of these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify, or terminate the Contest, if fraud, misconduct, or technical failures of any kind destroy or threaten the integrity of the Contest, in the opinion of the Sponsor or Administrator, or if a hacker, computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper conduct of the Contest as determined by Sponsor or Administrator, in their discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY AND SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of early termination of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right to determine Winner(s) from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received as of the time and date of such termination.

Odds: Odds of being selected as a Winner are dependent upon the skill of the Entrant and the decisions of Judges.

Privacy: Sponsor is committed to protecting privacy. To enter the Contest, Entrants must complete an official Entry, which may include Entrant’s name, phone number, and email address. Winner must provide shipping information disclosing their name, address, and phone number. This information will only be used for selecting a winner and awarding the prize. Sponsor may retain any Entry and winner selection information for recordkeeping purposes, but the information will not be used for any other purposes, except as described in these Official Rules. Sponsor does not sell any personal information collected as part of this Contest. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights regarding the processing of your personal information. For more information about exercising your rights and our data collection and processing practices generally, please review our Privacy Policy at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy.

In Case of Disputes: By participating, each Entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Contest, or any prize, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the state of Texas; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, and any rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Contest, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the state of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of Texas or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Texas.

Winner List: For a copy of these Official Rules or a list of the prize winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Pumpkin Decorating Contest c/o Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024. Please specify whether you are requesting, official rules or a list of the prize winners. Requests must be received by 12/27/2023.

Sponsor: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024.

This Contest is not affiliated with or sponsored, sanctioned, or endorsed by or in any way in association with Instagram. Instagram has no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with this Contest or any prize awarded in connection therewith.